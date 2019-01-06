College Football DFS, National Championship: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy CFB picks for Alabama-Clemson

The 2018-19 college football season concludes Monday when top-ranked Alabama meets No. 2 Clemson in the 2019 national championship game. This will mark the final opportunity for college football DFS players to cash in this season as well, and daily Fantasy sports sites are going big. DraftKings has a $100K National Championship Finale, while FanDuel is running a $30K CFB Fight Song for Alabama vs. Clemson. With two of college football's most prolific offenses squaring off, there are plenty of ways to build rosters, so before locking in any Alabama vs. Clemson DFS picks of your own, be sure to check out the optimal lineups and advice from DFS pro Mike McClure.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of college football action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

On Championship Saturday, McClure was all over Central Florida running back Greg McCrae on FanDuel. The result: McCrae exploded with 24 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Memphis, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.

For Monday's national championship game, we can tell you McClure is banking on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The runner-up for the Heisman Trophy shook off any injury concerns by lighting up Oklahoma in the semifinals to the tune of 318 yards and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa threw for multiple touchdowns in all but two games all season. You can expect him to go all four quarters with the championship on the line Monday, and he again has multiple-touchdown upside. And with five rushing scores on the season, he can also help out on the ground.

McClure is stacking Tagovailoa with versatile running back Josh Jacobs, who was also a complete stud in the semifinals. Used primarily as a rotational back during the season, he stood out in Alabama's star-studded backfield against the Sooners, carrying the rock 15 times for 98 yards an adding four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Lock in this top national championship game college football DFS stack and watch the points rain down.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers because of a dream matchup Monday. Picking him could be the difference between winning your CFB DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

