College Football DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy CFB picks for Sept. 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
College football DFS returns Sunday night as LSU battles Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. DraftKings and FanDuel are hosting multiple tournaments for this SEC-ACC battle. FanDuel is running a $9 buy-in, $5,000 CFB Wishbone, while DraftKings is holding a $10 buy-in, $20,000 Top 25 Showdown. Before you lock in your college football DFS picks for LSU-Miami, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say.
McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates each snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any college football DFS player.
For Sunday, McClure is banking on LSU running back Nick Brossette at $9,600 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel.
Brossette has just 46 career carries for 306 yards, but with Derrius Guice now in the NFL, he's in line for significant action this season. He's listed as the co-starter on LSU's depth chart with sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but with Brossette having the slight experience edge, expect the Tigers to lean on him in their season-opener.
Another player McClure is eyeing: LSU receiver Jonathan Giles at $11,100 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel.
Giles sat out all of 2017 after transferring, but had 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns at Texas Tech in 2016. He's expected to be the primary target for new quarterback Joe Burrow and is a top CFB DFS pick you should be all over on Sunday against a Miami secondary that finished in the bottom half of the ACC in passing defense last year.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Miami-LSU DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal college football DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
