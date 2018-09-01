College Football DFS: Optimal Week 1 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy CFB picks for Sept. 1

College football fans get an opportunity to jump in on the daily Fantasy sports action with DraftKings and FanDuel holding tournaments for the first full Saturday of the season. FanDuel is hosting a $100,000 Saturday Wishbone as part of a main slate beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, while DraftKings is holding a $300,000 College Football Opener that gets underway at noon ET. Before you lock in your college football DFS picks for Saturday, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any college football DFS player.



For Week 1, we can tell you McClure is banking on Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu at $9,900 on DraftKings.



Ta'amu is in line for massive numbers in 2018 as he steps into the full-time starting job for Ole Miss after the transfer of Shea Patterson to Michigan.

He threw for almost 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as the starter in the second half of 2017 and added four scores on the ground. He has a loaded group of receivers including All-American A.J. Brown and veterans D.K. Metcalf and DaMarkus Lodge. Ta'amu should shred a shaky Texas Tech defense, so lock him in as a top college football DFS pick on Saturday.



Another pick he loves on DraftKings: Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson at $9,700 on DraftKings.



Anderson put up big production late last season, including a 200-yard game in the playoff loss to Georgia. He gets an enticing matchup against Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic squad, a team that should be able to move the ball enough to keep the game competitive and give Anderson plenty of chances to pile up yardage and touchdowns.



