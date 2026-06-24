The next college football dynasty: Which programs are set up to dominate the back half of the decade?

In the modern landscape of college football, it's getting harder for programs to build dynasties, and that has been made clear in the first half of this decade. Since 2020, there have been five different national champions, but that parity could diminish in the latter half of the 2020s with a handful of teams eyeing dynastic runs.

Indiana is now the poster child for parity in college football today. Just a few years ago, the Hoosiers were a laughingstock in the Big Ten. All it took was the right coach and an influx of financial investment, and Indiana went from disaster to master of the college football universe.

The forces that allowed the Hoosiers to climb so quickly have made it harder for the traditional powerhouses to establish runs of dominance, as we witnessed with Alabama for over a decade. The Crimson Tide haven't won a national title since 2020, their longest drought since their first championship under Nick Saban in 2009. Georgia is the most recent back-to-back national champion -- winning it all in 2021 and 2022 -- but the Bulldogs haven't come closer than the College Football Playoff quarterfinal over the last three seasons.

So, which teams are poised to buck this trend of musical chairs and establish themselves as the team to beat in college football over the next five years? Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas have the resources to make it happen, but Indiana hasn't given any indication it will just fall off the map. Can another program follow in the Hoosiers' footsteps and make a quick jump from obscurity to perennial contender?

Here are the six college football programs set up to dominate the back half of the 2020s:

Ohio State

We could not let this exercise be published for college football fan consumption without an explicit acknowledgment of Ohio State's sustained greatness in the sport. The Buckeyes have been poised to dominate through multiple decades and multiple head coaches, fielding a contender nearly every season of the 21st Century. So why wouldn't the Ohio State football machine be able to keep this thing rolling for another five years? Ryan Day has made the Ohio State staff a glamour position in football, ensuring that the success in talent acquisition is matched by elite coaching, so even as coaches are hired away (similar to Nick Saban's Alabama program) we should not expect a drop-off.

Day spent time this offseason talking about dinosaurs and an "adapt or die" mentality, which has set in motion his ability to continue some elite trends even in a new era. Five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and five-star edge DJ Jacobs offer examples from the Class of 2027 of how Ohio State continues to win battles for top pass-catchers and pass-rushers, and whenever Julian Sayin wraps up his college career, there will be an opportunity for redshirt freshman Tavien St. Clair to fulfill the five-star promise he brought coming out of high school in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Ohio State 2027 Recruiting Class (247Sports No. 15 Overall)

Prospect Pos. Star Rating Hometown/School DJ Jacobs EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Roswell, Georgia (Blessed Trinity Catholic) Jamier Brown WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sunbury, Ohio (Big Walnut) Kellen Wymer OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Liberty Center, Ohio (Liberty Center) Wyatt Smith EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas) Prince Goldsby EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Blue Springs, Missouri (Blue Springs South) Mason Wilt OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ St. Clairsville, Ohio (St. Clairsville) Quinton Cypher LB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Raleigh, North Carolina (Millbrook) Jimmy Kalis OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Central Catholic) Davis Seaman OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Watterson) Brady Edmunds QB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Huntington Beach, California (Huntington Beach) Deontay Malone ATH ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Massillon, Ohio (Massillon Washington) Eli Johnson S ⭐⭐⭐ Cibolo, Texas (Steele) Jaden Carey CB ⭐⭐⭐ Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas) Angelo Smith S ⭐⭐⭐ Hollywood, Florida (Chaminade-Madonna) Brody McNeel OT ⭐⭐⭐ Richmond, Virginia (Godwin)

It's not dramatic, groundbreaking or controversial to suggest that Ohio State is positioned to be one of the top programs for the next five seasons, because, frankly, no other program has shown the ability to move through the decades of modern college football history while maintaining the same realistic expectations for championship contention. The recruiting calendar, transfer portal, player compensation and even the landscape of the Big Ten have all seen multiple changes over the last 25 years, but the Buckeyes have stayed consistent with 20 top-10 finishes, 12 conference titles and three national championships in that span. -- Chip Patterson

Georgia

The case for Georgia is simple: They have the best coach (Kirby Smart) at the peak of his powers. They have perhaps the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country as Georgia becomes a talent producer comparable to the historic big three of Texas, California and Florida -- but without real in-state competition. And with modern demographic trends, the gap is rapidly closing. They've developed better than almost any program in the country.

When the bullets are flying, Georgia has established itself as head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC in the 2020s. Over the past five years, the Dawgs have won 65 games with three SEC titles and two national titles.

Georgia 2027 Recruiting Class (247Sports No. 13 Overall)

Prospect Pos. Star Rating Hometown/School Kemon Spell RB ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ McKeesport, Pennsylvania (McKeesport) Jaxon Dollar TE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Denver, North Carolina (East Lincoln) Kennedee Jackson OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Lithonia, Georgia (Lithonia) Jamir Dean WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Alcoa, Tennessee (Alcoa) Kelsey Adams OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fairburn, Georgia (Langston Hughes) Colton Nussmeier QB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Denton, Texas (Denton Ryan) Joakim Gouda LB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Powder Springs, Georgia (McEachern) DJ Dotson OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Oak Grove) Antwan McKoy DL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ St. Pauls, North Carolina (St. Pauls) Taurean Rawlins WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Atlanta, Georgia (Mount Vernon Presbyterian) Abram Eisenhower OT ⭐⭐⭐ Valdosta, Georgia (Lowndes) Marcellus Young Casario DL ⭐⭐⭐ Rabun Gap, Georgia (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee) Ty Johnson OT ⭐⭐⭐ Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (Lucy Beckham) Temorris Campbell Jr. LB ⭐⭐⭐ Opa Locka, Florida (Miami Carol City) Waylon Wooten DL ⭐⭐⭐ Loganville, Georgia (Grayson) Noah Parker RB ⭐⭐⭐ Montezuma, Georgia (Macon County) Olayiwola Taiwo TE ⭐⭐⭐ Hampton, Georgia (Lovejoy)

Even in a "rebuilding" season last year, the Bulldogs bulldozed their way through the SEC. They beat Texas and Alabama by a combined 63-17 in their final two SEC games. And now, the Bulldogs boast the second-most returning starters in college football with 14, including eight on defense. Georgia is a machine, not quite Saban Alabama, but the closest we have by far. The final step is for them to, again, develop a truly unstoppable offensive attack. They might just have it in the works. Class of 2027 running back, tight end Kemon Spell and tight end Jaxon Dollar both rate as five-stars. And with No. 2 overall quarterback Jayden Wade in the Class of 2028, don't think that Georgia's reign of terror will end in the 2020s. -- Shehan Jeyarajah

Notre Dame

The Irish have one of the truly elite coaches in Marcus Freeman. He's 43-12 as a head coach and has never had a defense rank worse than 34th nationally in yards allowed per play. Freeman is a ceiling-raiser. He took the Irish to a national title game after just three seasons, crashing through a barrier Brian Kelly could never cross. Notre Dame's quarterback room is set up well for the future. The Irish have CJ Carr for this season, and there's a real possibility he returns in 2027. After that, Notre Dame can either turn to the portal or start any number of young quarterbacks, a group that includes the very intriguing Wonderful Monds, a 2027 quarterback whom some across the sport view as one of the top players in the cycle after reclassifying.

Notre Dame 2027 Recruiting Class (247Sports No. 3 Overall)

Prospect Pos. Star Rating Hometown/School Oluwasemilore Olubobola OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Jersey City, New Jersey (St. Peter's Prep) Abraham Sesay EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Exton, Pennsylvania (Downingtown East) David Folorunsho DL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Chicago, Illinois (St. Patrick) James Halter OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Central Catholic) Xavier Hasan CB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Raleigh, North Carolina (Cardinal Gibbons) Aidan O'Neil EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ramsey, New Jersey (Don Bosco Prep) Ace Alston CB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Cincinnati, Ohio (Anderson) Zayden Gamble S ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas) Jackson Vaughn EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Oradell, New Jersey (Bergen Catholic) Julius Jones WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas) Lathan Whisenton RB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Waco, Texas (Midway) Isaiah Rogers RB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Springfield, Massachusetts (Springfield Central) Titus Hawk TE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Choctaw, Oklahoma (Choctaw) Richie Flanigan DL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Green Bay, Wisconsin (Notre Dame Academy) Wonderful Monds IV QB ⭐⭐⭐ Vero Beach, Florida (Vero Beach) Jackson Hill OT ⭐⭐⭐ West Hills, California (Chaminade) John Gay S ⭐⭐⭐ Hollywood, Florida (Chaminade-Madonna) Jackson Coleman WR ⭐⭐⭐ Littleton, Colorado (Valor Christian) Sean Kraft ATH ⭐⭐⭐ Swannanoa, North Carolina (Asheville Christian Academy)



There's also the schedule. Notre Dame is an independent and, at least without USC and Michigan as annual opponents, has a much easier path to the playoff than teams in the Big Ten and SEC. The playoff selection process also favors the Irish. With the way the rules are written, Notre Dame gets the only guaranteed automatic spot in the playoff for finishing in the top 12. And if the playoff were to expand? A 10-2 or 9-3 Notre Dame team is almost never going to be left out.Notre Dame is resource-rich, too. The Irish are among the 10 biggest spenders in the sport. They offer arguably the best combination of a high floor — thanks to the schedule and annual top 10 recruiting classes — and a high ceiling in college football heading into the second half of the decade. -- Chris Hummer

Texas

Sustained dominance in this current era of college football starts with resources. There is no program in the country that boasts better resources than Texas, which immediately puts it in the conversation. Everything else is the question in Austin, but Steve Sarkisian has started to build a machine that has all the right pieces to make the Longhorns a sustained powerhouse.

They both recruit and hit the transfer portal at a high level, and when you consistently bring in the talent Texas has in recent years, you're going to give yourself a chance. The hype train hit a year early for the Longhorns, but this Texas squad has a chance to be what 2025 was supposed to. Arch Manning is the headliner and showed serious growth in his first year as a starter, but this is a deep and talented roster that got upgrades in the transfer portal, headlined by top receiver Cam Coleman, as Sarkisian's staff took an honest look at what they had and were aggressive in adding talent in areas of need.

Texas 2027 Recruiting Class (247Sports No. 6 Overall)

Prospect Pos. Star Rating Hometown/School John Meredith III CB ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley) Easton Royal WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ New Orleans, Louisiana (Brother Martin) Kasi Currie DL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Chatsworth, California (Sierra Canyon) Cameron Hall EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Summit) Karnell James CB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Manvel, Texas (Manvel) Brock Williams TE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Libertyville, Illinois (Libertyville) Jabarrius Garror EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mobile, Alabama (Vigor) Brian Swanson OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff) Briceson Thrower Jr. WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Forney, Texas (North Forney) Derwin Fields EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Brookhaven, Mississippi (Brookhaven) Keyon Hemphill-Woods IOL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Columbus, Texas (Columbus) Tyler Alexander DL ⭐⭐⭐ Wellington, Florida (Palm Beach Central) Noah Roberts RB ⭐⭐⭐ Chandler, Arizona (Basha) JT Geraci TE ⭐⭐⭐ Ramsey, New Jersey (Don Bosco Prep) Cade Haug LB ⭐⭐⭐ Kingwood, Texas (Kingwood) Ty Knutson QB ⭐⭐⭐ Spring Branch, Texas (Smithson Valley) Jackson Cook OL ⭐⭐⭐ Austin, Texas (Westlake)

This all falls apart if it is just another disappointing Texas season, but a title-game run might set Texas off on a rocket ship. Winning begets winning, especially in this era. The Manning succession plan could be Dia Bell (health pending) or hitting the portal, where they could easily tempt top established talent to join the program, with young weapons like 2026 five-star Jermaine Bishop and 2027 5-star Easton Royal keeping the skill positions loaded for the future. Players want to play where they can get paid and win -- and they will move quickly to do so with the portal. Texas can definitely provide the former, but if they prove this year that the operation is capable of the latter, the next few years of Texas football could be special. -- Robby Kaland

Oregon

Oregon is one of the clearest long-term national championship threats in college football because the foundation Dan Lanning has built isn't a one-year spike -- it's a sustained talent pipeline paired with modern roster construction that travels in the expanded playoff era. The Ducks are stacking top-tier recruiting classes at a national-title level, consistently landing elite five-stars and blue-chip depth across premium positions like quarterback, EDGE and offensive tackle.

Specifically, under center, former Nebraska signal-caller Dylan Raiola will succeed Dante Moore in 2027. There's also plenty of defensive line signees from the 2026 cycle and a few committed in next year's class -- including five-star edge Rashad Streets -- to provide ample stability at the point of attack.

Oregon 2027 Recruiting Class (247Sports No. 5 Overall)

Prospect Pos. Star Rating Hometown/School Dakota Guerrant WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Harper Woods, Michigan (Harper Woods) Rashad Streets EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Raleigh, North Carolina (Millbrook) Semaj Stanford S ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (Broken Arrow) Will Mencl QB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Chandler, Arizona (Chandler) Toa Satele LB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mililani, Hawaii (Mililani) Cameron Pritchett EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Alabaster, Alabama (Thompson) Zane Rowe DL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Denton, Texas (Denton Guyer) CaDarius McMiller RB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Tyler, Texas (Tyler High) Josiah Molden CB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ West Linn, Oregon (West Linn) Cameron Wagner OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ St. Joseph, Illinois (St. Joseph-Ogden) Gus Corsair IOL ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Hays, Kansas (Hays) Avery Michael OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Turlock, California (Turlock) Malakai Taufoou S ⭐⭐⭐⭐ San Mateo, California (Junipero Serra) Brandon Lockley LB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (St. Joseph's Prep) Achilles Reyna DL ⭐⭐⭐ Seattle, Washington (Rainier Beach) Josh Christensen EDGE ⭐⭐⭐ Lake Oswego, Oregon (Lake Oswego) Sam Ngata LB ⭐⭐⭐ Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus) George VanSandt TE ⭐⭐⭐ Portland, Oregon (Central Catholic) Malachi Garlington WR ⭐⭐⭐ Happy Valley, Oregon (Adrienne C. Nelson)

That kind of roster insulation means Oregon isn't rebuilding between cycles -- it's reloading with NFL-caliber talent year after year through the prep ranks and the transfer portal. Just as important, the program's move to the Big Ten has accelerated its weekly standard. There are no soft stretches anymore, only high-leverage games that mirror playoff intensity long before December. That matters when projecting dominance the next few seasons, as college football's current elite are still chasing that elusive first title. If the Ducks continue pairing top-shelf recruiting with transfer portal aggression and quarterback stability, they won't just be an annual CFP team -- they'll be a recurring national title contender. -- Brad Crawford

Indiana

Forecasting five years into the future is sometimes an exercise in high school recruiting analysis, but in this case, it is a recognition of how quickly Indiana, as an institution, put in place one of the most successful operations in college football. The hiring of Curt Cignetti was met with the financial commitment of a school prepared to activate its alumni base for the modern NIL era, and the results are the Hoosiers being 27-2 over the past two seasons, carrying a roster into 2026 expected to once again compete for championships.

The hook here, of course, is Cignetti, because the coaching continuity will be tested if and when top assistants are poached for head coaching jobs, and at some point, Indiana's high school recruiting will need to take a step forward to reach the kind of balance that can ensure long-term sustainability.

Indiana 2027 Recruiting Class (247Sports No. 38 Overall)

Prospect Pos. Star Rating Hometown/School Branden Sharpe WR ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Brownsburg, Indiana (Brownsburg) Mason McDermott OT ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Noblesville, Indiana (Noblesville) Reinaldo Perez EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Columbus, Ohio (Columbus Academy) Myles Smith EDGE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Farmington, Michigan (Farmington) Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes RB ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Washington, D.C. (St. John's College) Jameson Purcell QB ⭐⭐⭐ Park Ridge, Illinois (Maine South) Jalaythan Mayfield LB ⭐⭐⭐ Lincolnton, North Carolina (Lincolnton) Garyon Hobbs LB ⭐⭐⭐ Louisville, Kentucky (Christian Academy of Louisville) Brady Scott S ⭐⭐⭐ Marion, Massachusetts (Tabor Academy) Jeremiah Jones OT ⭐⭐⭐ Michigan City, Indiana (Michigan City) Rico Jackson S ⭐⭐⭐ Gaithersburg, Maryland (Quince Orchard) Ramir Harris-Dupree CB ⭐⭐⭐ Greensboro, North Carolina (Grimsley) Jordan Carrasquillo WR ⭐⭐⭐ Alpharetta, Georgia (Milton) Cain Brackney LB ⭐⭐⭐ Bixby, Oklahoma (Bixby) Caleb Pugh IOL ⭐⭐⭐ Grand Rapids, Michigan (Grand Rapids Christian) Chris Bradley WR ⭐⭐⭐ Cincinnati, Ohio (North College Hill)

The Hoosiers are currently ranked 49th in the country for the 2027 cycle, and this year's freshman class ranked outside the top 25. But while you would think it's going to be challenging to keep hitting on portal class after portal class for the next five years, this is also a coach who has already accomplished the unthinkable in guiding a Big Ten bottom dweller on a 16-0 national championship run. Bet against Cignetti at your own risk, but as long as that no-undershirt quarter-zip is on the sideline, my money is on Indiana to be a threat in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. -- Patterson