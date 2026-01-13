College football coaches voted unanimously to alter eligibility rules in hopes of expanding redshirt seasons from four games to nine at this week's annual AFCA convention in Irving, Texas. Currently, a player can redshirt if he plays in four or fewer games during a season under the "five (years) to play four" directive. With the rise of transfer portal movement and the NIL era, there is more pressure to put impact first-year players on the field so programs get the most out of their investments.

There is no "redshirt" term in the NCAA's dictionary, by the way. According to the NCAA's "five-year rule," per entry 12.6.1 in the NCAA's Division I manual:

"A student-athlete shall complete the student-athlete's seasons of participation within five calendar years from the beginning of the semester or quarter in which the student-athlete first registered for a minimum full-time program of studies in a collegiate institution, with time spent on an official religious mission, in the armed services or with recognized foreign aid services of the U.S. government being excepted."

An influx of athletes continue to challenge the NCAA eligibility rules as well, many requesting additional seasons. This season, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is among those suing the NCAA and hoping for an injunction after his recent waiver request for a sixth season of eligibility was denied.

This season, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia "won" his extra season of eligibility due to an injunction after his representation argued JUCO competition for any player that competed at the level in 2020 or 2021 should not apply toward Division I eligibility for 2025.

What happens next?

The unanimous directive from coaches is simply a recommendation. Now, it must go before Division I committees to determine if redshirt rules changes will indeed by made.

The four-game redshirt rule began in 2018 and now, bowl games do not count toward that four-game threshold. On numerous occasions in recent years, players with transfer intentions either left their respective teams to shut down eligibility counters.

Should college football move to a nine-game redshirt rule, players become incentivized to continue with their teams later during the season without fear of lost eligibility.

NCAA officials said in October under one version of a proposed "5-in-5" model, waivers and redshirts would be eliminated. That would end legal battles involving athletes and the NCAA. And during last year's AFCA meeting, there was no intention of changing eligibility rules relating to redshirts.

That may change now that there's considerably more momentum from college football coaches to get something done.