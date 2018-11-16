College football expert picks, and predictions for Week 12: Pitt easily covers versus Wake Forest

With just three top 25 matchups peppering the Week 12 college football schedule, making your college football picks could be a challenge if you don't know where to look. No. 2 Clemson is favored by four touchdowns at home against Duke, while No. 3 Notre Dame is favored by double-digits against No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Shamrock Series. There are also games like Boston College (-1.5) against Florida State where the line is nearly a pick'em. Before you lock in any college football picks for Saturday, check out the best bets from SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee. He is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his college football expert picks have brought in some huge returns.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 46-33 in his weekly best bets since that point. He was all over his picks last week, nailing Notre Dame (-17.5) over Florida State and Navy (+25.5) against UCF. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 12 and is sharing his three most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 12 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Pittsburgh (-6) covers on the road against Wake Forest.

Sallee knows Wake Forest is coming off a high after defeating No. 14 NC State on the road last week as a 17-point underdog. Quarterback Jamie Newman made his first start for the Demon Deacons and put on a show in the process. Newman threw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another 44 yards on the ground. However, Wake Forest has allowed its opponents to score at least 35 points in six of its last eight games.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh enters Saturday's battle on the verge of cementing its place in the ACC title game. The Panthers have won three straight and will look to exploit Wake Forest's porous rush defense early and often. Senior running back Qadree Ollison, who's run for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, is coming off his best performance of the year. Ollison exploded for 235 yards and three touchdowns last week against Virginia Tech and Sallee expects him to have another big day on Saturday against Wake Forest, which should be a major factor in the Panthers covering the spread.

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in the line, and is backing an underdog to not only cover, but to pull off a shocking upset.

What are the three best bets for Week 12 of college football? And which underdog is about to make a huge statement? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who has crushed his best bets for SportsLine.