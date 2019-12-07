College football expert picks, best predictions for Championship Week, 2019: Under hits in Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Championship Week of the 2019 college football schedule is here, and the ACC Championship, Big 12 Championship, Big Ten Championship, Pac-12 Championship and SEC Championship all have potential College Football Playoff implications. No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Baylor are hoping they can sneak into the top four with a convincing win and some help. The Sooners are 8.5-point favorites for the noon ET kickoff from AT&T Stadium. Meanwhile, No. 1 Ohio State is a 16-point favorite over No. 8 Wisconsin in the latest college football odds. With so many strong teams and tough matchups on the board, you'll want to scope out the Championship Week college football expert picks from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee before you make your predictions. The handicapping guru is on an amazing run with his college football best bets.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He's rolling through this season, going a stunning 27-14-1 on his college football best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Championship Week and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. Get his top college football picks now. We can tell you Sallee is backing the under (64) as Oklahoma takes on Baylor in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game.

The Sooners won the first meeting this season, 34-31, but had to come back from a 28-3 second quarter deficit to get the job done and only managed 10 points in the first half against a strong Baylor defense. The total in that first matchup closed at 69 and never appeared to be in jeopardy, with the Sooners starting slow and Baylor failing to score a point in the second half.

Baylor's defense ranks 18th in the nation in yards per play (4.77) and has a slew of playmakers who can disrupt Oklahoma offensively like linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive tackle James Lynch and cornerback Grayland Arnold. In the first matchup, Bernard had 15 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, while Arnold had eight tackles and an interception that he returned 71 yards.

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a favorite that comes through in the clutch. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Championship Week of college football? And which favorite should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.