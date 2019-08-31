College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 1, 2019: Georgia covers against Vanderbilt

Saturday's college football schedule features several games that could have a major early impact on the standings. No. 3 Georgia (-22) opens its season on the road at Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in an SEC East battle, while Virginia vs. Pittsburgh (+2.5) and Virginia Tech vs. Boston College (+4) pit high-profile ACC teams against each other. Teams like Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Michigan, and USC are also in action in a jam-packed Saturday college football schedule. With so many games to evaluate, informed college football expert picks can go a long way if you're looking for value. That's why you need to see the college football best bets from SportsLine insider Barrett Sallee. He's one of the most respected voices in the industry, and those who have followed his college football predictions are up big.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He nailed Clemson (-12.5) over Notre Dame in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal and was all over Miami (+7.5) and the Under (47.5) in the Hurricanes' season opener against Florida. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 1 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 1 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Georgia (-22) covers on the road against SEC East foe Vanderbilt.

Sallee knows the Bulldogs are loaded in the backfield with quarterback Jake Fromm, a Heisman contender, beginning his third season under center. He took the next step as a passer in 2018, completing 67.3 percent of his throws for 2,749 yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He has a stable of backs to utilize as well with D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien, Zamir White and James Cook all expected to see regular action.

But Sallee is especially high on Georgia's experienced defensive front that's put an added emphasis on getting to the quarterback in 2019. With three seniors and plenty of young talent on the defensive line, Sallee expects that unit to attack Vanderbilt's offensive line and make it a long night for Riley Neal and/or Deuce Wallace at quarterback for the Commodores. The 'Dores have yet to name a starting quarterback and fell to Georgia by four touchdowns a year ago.

"The Bulldogs have spent an entire offseason working on creating havoc up front after their defense struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks last year," Sallee told SportsLine. "They also have an experienced and physical secondary that will give Vanderbilt's offense fits."

