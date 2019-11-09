College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 11, 2019: Louisville covers against Miami

While marquee matchups like No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama (-6) and No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 13 Minnesota (+6.5) are drawing most of the headlines in Week 11, there are college football spreads of all sizes bettors can try to exploit. For example, No. 4 Clemson is a 32-point favorite on the road against North Carolina State. Is that too many points to lay, especially since N.C. State has covered the spread in two of its last three meetings against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers? Or should you roll with Clemson in your Week 11 college football bets? These are the types of questions fans will be asking themselves when trying to find the best value on the Week 11 college football odds board. Before locking in any picks, you'll want to see the Week 11 college football predictions and best bets from SportsLine's resident handicapping guru, Barrett Sallee.

Barrett Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 11 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee is picking Louisville (+6.5) to stay within the spread at Miami.

Sallee knows Louisville features an explosive offense that's loaded with big-time playmakers. In fact, the Cardinals enter Saturday's matchup against Miami averaging 444.6 yards per game, which ranks 35th in the nation. Louisville's offense can also light up the scoreboard, averaging 32.8 points per game. Plus, Louisville's offense has proven it can have success on the road, putting up an average of over 41 points in its last three away games.

On the other sideline, the Hurricanes have lost two of their last three home games, which includes a 28-21 overtime loss to Georgia Tech. And Miami's offense has had trouble finding consistency this season, scoring 17 points or fewer in three of its last six games overall. That doesn't bode well for the Hurricanes, who'll face a Louisville offense that is averaging over 35 points in its last four contests.

