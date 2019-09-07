College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 2, 2019: Army covers against Michigan

With a majority of the Week 2 college football schedule comprised of non-conference matchups, there are several double-digit college football lines that bettors could attack. The biggest mismatch is No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State, where the Crimson Tide are favored by 55.5, one of the largest college football spreads you'll find all season. Other lopsided college football lines include Texas Tech (-34) vs. UTEP, Wisconsin (-35) vs. Central Michigan and Penn State (-29.5) vs. Buffalo. Whether you're searching for value in a game like one of those or trying to make the call on a tight matchup like Syracuse vs. Maryland (-2), getting unbiased college football expert picks can go a long way. Before locking in any plays, be sure to see the Week 2 college football best bets and top college football predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point.

He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 3-0 in Week 1 in his best bets column, highlighted by calling Georgia (-21.5) covering against Vanderbilt. And when it comes to the college football picks Sallee has locked in at SportsLine, he's on a strong 5-1 run this year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 2 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 2 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Army (+22.5) covers at Michigan.

Sallee knows the Black Knights weren't in peak form in Week 1 as they toughed out a 14-7 win at home over Rice. But a closer look at that game shows why Sallee believes it will be a challenge for the Wolverines to clear a three-score spread on Saturday at the Big House.

Army, utilizing its triple-option attack, ran the ball 56 times for 231 yards. They averaged 4.1 yards per carry, enough to control the clock and keep the sticks moving. The Black Knights easily won the time-of-possession battle, and if they do that against the Wolverines, it will shorten the game and make staying within the spread much more manageable.

Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins (21 carries, 80 yards, TD) led Army on the ground in the opener, and that's no surprise because he piled up over 1,000 yards rushing last year, including a 102-yard performance against then-No. 5 Oklahoma and 170 yards against Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, failed to cover their 36-point spread against Middle Tennessee in their season opener last week. They were 6-7 against the spread last season, while Army was one of the best covering teams in the country with a 7-4-2 mark.

