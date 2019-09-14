College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 3, 2019: Maryland covers against Temple

There are college football lines of all sizes for bettors to consider as Week 3 rolls around. One of the biggest mismatches on paper is Notre Dame going off as a 35-point favorite against New Mexico on Saturday. Only Auburn (-35.5) against Kent State features a larger number for bettors to consider. On the other end of the spectrum, Central Michigan (-1) vs. Akron has the tightest of all the Week 3 college football spreads featuring FBS teams. With so many games to study, getting the best college football expert picks is essential if you want to nail your selections in Week 3. With that in mind, listen to the Week 3 college football best bets and predictions from SportsLine handicapping expert Barrett Sallee, given the red-hot run he's been on.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point.

He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 6-0 in his best bets column thus far, highlighted by calling Army (+22.5) against Michigan in Week 2 in a game the Black Knights covered with plenty of room to spare. And when it comes to the college football picks Sallee has locked in at SportsLine, he's on a blistering 8-1 run this year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 3 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 3 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: No. 21 Maryland (-7) covers at Temple in a noon ET Saturday kickoff on the CBS Sports Network.

The Terrapins have been one of college football's bright spots early in the season. A 79-0 win over FCS-level Howard was impressive in Week 1, but Maryland turned heads by routing then-No. 21 Syracuse 63-20 in Week 2. It was a statement win for new coach Mike Locksley, the former Alabama offensive coordinator who took over a Maryland program in turmoil this offseason.

For Maryland vs. Temple, Sallee sees a major edge for the Terrapins in the run game. Led by running back Anthony McFarland Jr., the Terrapins averaged a whopping 7.9 yards per carry against the Orange last week.

Temple, meanwhile, gave up almost 185 yards per game on the ground last season and hasn't been tested this year, only playing FCS-level Bucknell thus far. Sallee believes the line on this game should be much larger, so confidently lock in a play on the Terrapins to help get your Saturday off to a strong start.

