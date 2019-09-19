College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 4, 2019: Wisconsin covers against Michigan

Week 4 of the college football season is absolutely loaded with marquee matchups that will have a huge impact on the College Football Playoff picture. In a rematch of a 2017 thriller, No. 3 Georgia is going off as a 14.5-point favorite against No. 7 Notre Dame in an 8 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. Other top-20 matchups include the SEC West battle between No. 8 Auburn and No. 17 Texas A&M (-3.5) and the Big Ten showdown between No. 11 Michigan and No. 13 Wisconsin. Those will all draw plenty of action, but with dozens of college football lines to evaluate, getting the top college football expert picks can go a long way if you want to crush your selections this week. With that in mind, be sure to see the Week 4 college football best bets and predictions from SportsLine handicapping expert Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 6-3 in his best bets column thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 4 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 3 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Wisconsin (-3.5) covers against Michigan in a noon ET kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers have looked extremely impressive through two games, rolling past South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined total of 110-0. This will be a step up in competition, but the early returns have been impressive for the Badgers. Michigan, meanwhile, has looked extremely average in closer-than-expected wins over Middle Tennessee State and Army. The Wolverines were pushed to overtime by the Black Knights, but survived. Sallee doesn't think they'll walk out of Madison with the same result.

"The Wolverines have looked woeful on offense, can't hold on to the football and have a quarterback in Shea Patterson who is nothing more than average," Sallee told SportsLine. "And they're going to compete with a Wisconsin defense that hasn't allowed a point all season? Nope. Running back Jonathan Taylor will have a big day for the Badgers, who will win this one by double-digits."

