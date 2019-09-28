College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 5, 2019: Ohio State covers against Nebraska

As we enter the meat of the 2019 college football schedule, conference play is beginning to heat up. The Michigan Wolverines will look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin as 27.5-point home favorites over Rutgers on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Their rivals, the Michigan State Spartans, are looking to follow up a big win over Northwestern on the road with a home win over Indiana as 14-point favorites. Elsewhere in the Week 5 college football lines, SEC powers Alabama and Auburn are 38- and 10.5-point favorites over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, respectively. No matter which conferences you're interested in or which lines you're looking to take advantage of, reliable college football expert picks can help ensure you're informed. That's why you'll want to see the Week 5 college football best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter. He got 2019 off to a strong start, going 8-3-1 in his best bets column thus far.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 5 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 5 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Ohio State (-17.5) covers against Nebraska in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium.

With Georgia transfer Justin Fields under center, the Buckeyes have raced out to a 4-0 start, with Fields throwing for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions. He's also added 150 yards and six more scores on the ground. Fields and the Buckeyes have comfortably covered double-digit spreads their last four games and out-gained opponents by over 300 yards per contest.

Since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, Ohio State is 4-1 straight up and 4-1 against the spread versus Nebraska. With Nebraska losing to Colorado, inching past South Alabama by 14 as 36-point favorites, and barely beating Illinois while laying 13 points, it's hard to see how the Cornhuskers will keep up with the Buckeyes on either side of the ball.

