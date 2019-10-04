College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 6, 2019: Auburn vs. Florida goes under 48 points
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 6
While marquee matchups like No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State (+20) and No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Florida (+3) are drawing most of the headlines during the Week 6 college football schedule, there are college football spreads of all sizes to exploit. For example, No. 3 Georgia is a 25-point favorite against Tennessee in Knoxville. Is that too many points to lay, especially since Tennessee has gone 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against Georgia at home? Or should you ride the arm of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm as part of your Week 6 college football picks? These are the types of questions fans will be asking themselves when trying to find the best value on the Week 6 college football odds board. And before locking in any picks, you'll want to see the Week 6 college football best bets and predictions from SportsLine's resident handicapping guru, Barrett Sallee.
Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 10-4-1 in his best bets column thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.
Now, he has turned his attention to Week 6 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee is backing the under (48) in Saturday's SEC showdown between No. 7 Auburn and No. 10 Florida.
Sallee knows Florida features one of the most suffocating defenses in college football. In fact, the Gators have held three of their first five opponents to three points or fewer. Florida ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense, entering Week 6 of the college football schedule allowing opponents an average of 8.8 points per game. The Gators also rank in the top 20 in total defense, giving up just 281.2 yards per contest.
On the other sideline, the Tigers have held their opponents to 20 points or fewer in three of their last four games. And Auburn is coming off a dominant defensive performance that saw the Tigers hold Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, who ranks fifth in the nation with 596 rushing yards, to just 45 yards on 17 carries. Plus, the total has gone under in five of Auburn's last seven meetings against the Gators.
Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including a shocking underdog he's expecting to win outright in Week 6.
What are the best bets for Week 6 of college football? And which shocking underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.
-
