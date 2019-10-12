College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 7, 2019: Penn State covers against Iowa

Through six weeks of the college football schedule, bettors are beginning to see trends forming. Wisconsin, for example, has been one of the top teams against the spread in the country this season, going 4-1 against FBS competition. The Badgers will put that impressive record on the line as 10.5-point home favorites against Michigan State, according to the latest college football spreads. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia Tech has been among the worst teams against the spread at 0-5. The current college football odds have Yellow Jackets going off as 17-point underdogs against Duke on Saturday. Nailing your Week 7 college football picks means knowing the trends, and more importantly, knowing when they might break. Before locking in any predictions of your own, be sure to see the Week 7 college football best bets from handicapping expert Barrett Sallee. His college football expert picks will guide you through an action-packed Saturday.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and got 2019 off to a strong start, going 12-5-1 in his best bets column thus far.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 7 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee is picking No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) to cover on the road against No. 17 Iowa.

Penn State boasts one of the nation's top offenses, entering this matchup with an average of 47 points and 499.6 yards per contest. The Nittany Lions will be challenged by an Iowa defense that has been strong early this season, giving up just 8.8 points per game.

But Sallee believes the x-factor in this matchup will be Penn State's defense against Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley. Stanley has put up strong numbers (1,225 yards, eight touchdowns), but struggled against a tough Michigan defense last week, completing just 54.8 percent of his passes and throwing three picks.

Confidently lock in the Nittany Lions as one of your top Week 7 college football picks because Sallee believes they'll force Stanley into mistakes and pull away with a comfortable win in this Big Ten showdown.

