College football expert picks, bowl predictions for Dec. 21, 2019: UAB covers against Appalachian State

College football bowl season is upon us, and Saturday features six of the 39 games, including a showdown between No. 19 Boise State and Washington in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. According to the latest college football odds, the Huskies are favored by 3.5 in that game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, FAU will be without Lane Kiffin as they take on SMU in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl. Kiffin took the Ole Miss job, and his former team is now an eight-point underdog in the latest college football spreads, after the line opened at a field goal.

Now, he has turned his attention to college football bowl season and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks. Get his top college football picks now. On Saturday, Sallee is backing UAB as a 16.5-point underdog against No. 20 Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Mountaineers have had a stellar season and were in contention to represent the Group of Five in the New Year's Six bowl games after winning the Sun Belt. However, they lost their head coach to a bigger program for a second consecutive season, with Eli Drinkwitz taking the Missouri job after the conference championship game.

Shawn Clark will take over as the interim head coach after serving as the offensive line coach under Drinkwitz and Scott Satterfield, but he'll have his work cut out against a stingy UAB defense. The Blazers are coming off a tough 49-6 loss to FAU in the Conference USA championship, but outside of that letdown against the Owls, UAB didn't give up more than 400 yards of total offense in a game this season.

UAB allowed just 295.2 yards per game and opponents managed just 4.6 yards per play. Linebackers Kristopher Moll and Jordan Smith combined for 27.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this season, while defensive tackle Garrett Marino had 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Look for that trio to push the pocket all night on Zac Thomas and help keep UAB within the 16.5-point cushion.

