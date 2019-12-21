College football expert picks, bowl predictions for Dec. 21, 2019: UAB covers against Appalachian State
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Dec. 21.
College football bowl season is upon us, and Saturday features six of the 39 games, including a showdown between No. 19 Boise State and Washington in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. According to the latest college football odds, the Huskies are favored by 3.5 in that game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, FAU will be without Lane Kiffin as they take on SMU in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl. Kiffin took the Ole Miss job, and his former team is now an eight-point underdog in the latest college football spreads, after the line opened at a field goal.
With so many strong teams and tough matchups across the board, you'll want to scope out the latest college football expert picks from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee before you make your predictions. The handicapping guru is on an amazing run with his college football best bets.
Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He's rolling through this season, going a stunning 30-14-1 on his college football best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.
Now, he has turned his attention to college football bowl season and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks. Get his top college football picks now. On Saturday, Sallee is backing UAB as a 16.5-point underdog against No. 20 Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl.
The Mountaineers have had a stellar season and were in contention to represent the Group of Five in the New Year's Six bowl games after winning the Sun Belt. However, they lost their head coach to a bigger program for a second consecutive season, with Eli Drinkwitz taking the Missouri job after the conference championship game.
Shawn Clark will take over as the interim head coach after serving as the offensive line coach under Drinkwitz and Scott Satterfield, but he'll have his work cut out against a stingy UAB defense. The Blazers are coming off a tough 49-6 loss to FAU in the Conference USA championship, but outside of that letdown against the Owls, UAB didn't give up more than 400 yards of total offense in a game this season.
UAB allowed just 295.2 yards per game and opponents managed just 4.6 yards per play. Linebackers Kristopher Moll and Jordan Smith combined for 27.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this season, while defensive tackle Garrett Marino had 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Look for that trio to push the pocket all night on Zac Thomas and help keep UAB within the 16.5-point cushion.
Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a favorite that comes through in the clutch. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for Saturday? And which favorite should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
App. St. vs. UAB, New Orleans Bowl pick
The Mountaineers will look to cap off their dream season in style
-
Wash. vs. Boise St., Las Vegas Bowl pick
The Huskies and Broncos will square off Saturday night in Sin City
-
FIU vs. Arkansas St., Cameilla Bowl pick
The Sun Belt and Conference USA will square off in Montgomery
-
SMU vs. FAU, Boca Raton Bowl pick
Two of the Group of Five's best meet in the Boca Raton Bowl
-
Liberty vs. Georgia So., Cure Bowl pick
A clash of offensive styles should make this one of the most entertaining games of the day
-
SDSU vs. CMU, New Mexico Bowl pick
It's a Mountain West and MAC matchup in the New Mexico Bowl
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Kent State vs. Utah State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Kent State vs. Utah State football game