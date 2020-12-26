The 2020-21 college football bowl schedule picks up steam now that Christmas is over. There are three games set for Saturday, Dec. 26, and some of the nation's top Group of Five teams will be in the spotlight. In perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the day, No. 12 Coastal Carolina and Liberty meet in the 2020 Cure Bowl at 7:30 ET. The college football bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists the Chanticleers as seven-point favorites.

In the two 3:30 p.m. ET kickoffs, No. 19 Louisiana takes on UTSA (+14) in the 2020 First Responder Bowl and Georgia State meets up with Western Kentucky (+3.5) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl. How should you play your college football bets for Saturday's bowl action? Before finalizing anything for Saturday's bowl schedule, be sure to see the top college football bowl expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Saturday on a 72-43 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the college football odds for the 2020-21 bowl schedule from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top college football expert predictions for Dec. 26 bowl games

One of Sallee's top college football picks for bowl action on Dec. 26: He likes the under 56 points in the matchup between Louisiana and UTSA in the 2020 First Responder Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams can score, but Louisiana's games have been trending to lower totals recently. Three of the last four games for the Ragin' Cajuns' have finished with fewer than 50 total points. UTSA, meanwhile, has seen two of its last four games finish with fewer than 45 total points. Sallee has taken note of the trends and he doesn't see this matchup turning into an offensive track meet.

"The under has hit seven out of 10 times for both of these teams," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Ragin' Cajuns are giving up just 4.76 yards per play and the Roadrunners haven't given more than 401 yards in any of their last six games. Billy Napier's Cajuns crew might be excited because their coach re-committed to the program, but not enough to make this a shootout."

How to make college football bowl picks for Dec. 26

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves for Saturday, including one on an underdog he doesn't believe is getting enough credit. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the Dec. 26 bowl schedule? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.