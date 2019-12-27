College football expert picks, bowl predictions for Dec. 27, 2019: Under hits in Pinstripe Bowl

The 2019-20 college football bowl season is in full swing, and there are five games scheduled for Friday. One of the day's biggest games comes when No. 25 Oklahoma State (8-4) takes on Texas A&M (7-5) in the 2019 Texas Bowl at 6:45 p.m. ET in NRG Stadium. The Aggies are favored by 5.5 and should have the crowd on their side in Houston, but the Cowboys finished their season with wins and covers in four of their last five games.

On Friday, Sallee is taking the under (50) as Michigan State takes on Wake Forest at the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl.

For the second consecutive season, Michigan State (6-6) began its season ranked in the top 25 of the AP polls, but struggled to find an identity offensively. The Spartans averaged just 22.0 points per game and turned the ball over 22 times overall, with 15 of those turnovers coming during a brutal five-game losing streak in the middle of the season.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke completed just 58.6 percent of his passes and averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, the Spartans' rushing attack regularly failed to find traction, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.

At the same time, the Spartans' defense has been strong, allowing just 5.0 yards per play and 22.7 points per game while forcing 21 turnovers. Wake Forest's offense turned the ball over nine times in its last four games of the season, playing into Michigan State's strength.

