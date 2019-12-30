College football expert picks, bowl predictions for Dec. 30, 2019: Under hits in Redbox Bowl

Monday's college football bowl schedule features four intriguing matchups. First, Western Michigan takes on Western Kentucky in the 2019 First Responder Bowl. Then at 4 p.m. ET, California and Illinois battle in the Redox Bowl, while Mississippi State faces Louisville in the Music City Bowl. The final game of the day pits the ninth-ranked Florida Gators against No. 24 Virginia in the Orange Bowl, where the Gators are favored by 14.5 in the latest college football odds. Which college football picks can you make with confidence, and which bowl predictions will ruin your day?

With three games on Monday featuring college football lines of seven points or fewer, you'll want to scope out the latest college football expert picks from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee before you make your predictions. The handicapping guru is on an amazing run with his college football best bets.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He's rolling through this season, going a stunning 38-15-1 on his college football best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to college football bowl season and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks. Go to SportsLine and get his top college football picks now. On Monday, Sallee is taking the under (43) as California takes on Illinois in the 2019 Redox Bowl.

Both teams are built on dynamic defenses. In fact, California (22.1) and Illinois (25.4) are ranked in the top 50 in scoring defense. The Golden Bears have held three of their last four opponents to 20 points or fewer, while the Fighting Illini have given up 10 points or fewer in two of their last five games.

"The Under is 7-4 in Cal games and 8-4 in Illinois games this season," Sallee told SportsLine. "Illinois' defense hasn't been stellar, but it's not like Cal's offense has done a lot to instill confidence this season. Combine trends with what's typically a sloppy track at Levi's Stadium and you get a low-scoring, sloppy game."

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a favorite that comes through in the clutch. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Monday? And which favorite should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.