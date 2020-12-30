The 2020-21 college football bowl schedule features two Power Five matchups and four major programs should generate a lot of college football betting action on Wednesday. The day begins with Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest at the 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl at 12 p.m. ET and then at 8 p.m. ET it will be Oklahoma vs. Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl to kick off the New Year's Six bowl slate. Both games feature high-octane offenses against some of the best defenses in their respective leagues.

The Badgers are 9.5-point favorites over the Demon Deacons with the over-under for total points listed at 51.5 in the college football bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Sooners are now 5.5-point favorites after opening up as 2.5-point underdogs to the Gators and the total is at 67.5 in the latest college football lines. Before finalizing any college football bets for Wednesday's bowl schedule, be sure to see the top college football bowl expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters today's action on a 76-46 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the college football odds for the 2020-21 bowl schedule from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top college football expert predictions for Dec. 30 bowl games

One of Sallee's top college football picks for bowl action on Dec. 30: He is backing the under 51.5 as the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Wisconsin offense was an enormous letdown for the Badgers in a season where they hoped to contend for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth. The Badgers averaged just 22.7 points per game and managed just 6.2 yards per pass attempt as a team. However, the defense was still one of the best in the nation, allowing just 15.7 points (sixth in the nation) and 263.5 yards per game.

On the other side, Wake Forest struggled to run the football throughout the year despite averaging 37.0 points per game (19th nationally). The Demon Deacons averaged just 3.9 yards per rush for the season and they'll have a hard time handling the Wisconsin defense if they're one-dimensional on Wednesday.

"It's hard to trust Wisconsin's offense and Wake Forest padded its offensive stats against bad defenses in 2020," Sallee said. "The under has hit in four of six Wisconsin games and the weather is supposed to be chilly in Charlotte on Wednesday. This one will be an old-school, sloppy affair."

How to make college football bowl picks for Dec. 30

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves for Wednesday, including a play in a game where he says one team really won't want to be there. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the Dec. 30 bowl schedule? And which team might be going through the motions? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.