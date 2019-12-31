College football expert picks, bowl predictions for Dec. 31, 2019: Utah covers against Texas in Alamo Bowl
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Dec. 31.
The 2019 college football bowl schedule ends with a bang on Tuesday. First, Virginia Tech takes on Kentucky in the 2019 Belk Bowl. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games, while the Hokies have won six of their last eight. At 2 p.m. ET, the Florida State Seminoles take on Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl. The final college football game of 2019 sees the 11th-ranked Utah Utes square off against the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl, where the Utes are favored by seven in the latest college football odds. It's one of five matchups on New Year's Eve that features college football spreads of seven points or fewer.
With all five college games on Tuesday featuring tight college football lines, you'll want to see the latest college football picks from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee before you make your predictions. The handicapping guru is on an amazing run with his college football best bets.
Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He's rolling through this season, going a stunning 38-18-1 on his college football best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.
Now, he has turned his attention to college football bowl season and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks. Go to SportsLine and get his top college football picks now. On Tuesday, Sallee is backing Utah (-7) against Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
Utah boasts one of the stingiest defenses in college football. In fact, the Utes feature the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the nation, giving up just 13.2 points per game this season. Texas, meanwhile, has been held to 21 points or fewer in two of its last three games. Plus, the Utes are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games and 5-0 against the spread in their last five meetings against Big 12 opponents.
"The Longhorns have to run the football to set the tone, and nobody's been able to do that consistently against the Utes this season," Sallee told SportsLine. "What's more, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is 11-2 in bowl games and will want to make a statement that his team isn't the one that laid an egg in the Pac-12 Championship Game with the College Football Playoff on the line."
Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including an underdog who pulls off a stunning upset. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for New Year's Eve? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.
