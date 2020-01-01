College football expert picks, bowl predictions for Jan. 1, 2020: Minnesota covers in Outback Bowl

The New Year's Day college football bowl schedule features eight of the top 20 teams in the nation playing in prestigious postseason contests. The action kicks off with a pair of 1 p.m. ET games as No. 14 Michigan takes on No. 13 Alabama (-7.5) in the Citrus Bowl, while No. 12 Auburn faces No. 18 Minnesota (+7) in the Outback Bowl. The action continues with the 2020 Rose Bowl between No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Wisconsin (-3) at 5 p.m. ET, and the day concludes with the 8:45 p.m. ET Sugar Bowl matchup featuring No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Baylor, with the Bulldogs favored by 4.5 in the latest college football odds.

Now, he has turned his attention to college football bowl season and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks. Go to SportsLine and get his top college football picks now. On New Year's Day, Sallee is backing No. 18 Minnesota (+7) to stay within the spread against No. 12 Auburn in the 2020 Outback Bowl.

The Tigers are a trendy pick after shocking Alabama, 48-45, in a wild Iron Bowl. Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped two of its last three, including a 38-17 decision to Wisconsin in the regular-season finale. But Sallee says the Tigers are overvalued in this spot since they scored two defensive touchdowns against the Tide, a feat unlikely to be replicated against a Minnesota squad that had a positive (+3) turnover margin this season.

"The Tigers finished on a high note with the upset over Alabama, but the offense didn't have an awful lot to do with it," Sallee told SportsLine. "Minnesota's Tanner Morgan will have enough success to keep the Golden Gophers in it to the bitter end, and Tigers quarterback Bo Nix will make some poor decisions against a good secondary. The Tigers will win, but it'll be close."

