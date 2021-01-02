No. 5 Texas A&M thought it should have made the College Football Playoff field, but the Aggies ultimately had to settle for an appearance in the 2021 Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Aggies as 7.5-point favorites against No. 13 North Carolina in the college football bowl odds for this 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Will the Aggies, who are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, be motivated by their perceived snub, or will this be a letdown spot?

Elsewhere on the Saturday bowl schedule, William Hill lists No. 10 Iowa State at -4.5 against No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, Kentucky at -2.5 against NC State in the Gator Bowl and Indiana at -9.5 against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. Where are the best values for college football bowl bets on Saturday? Before finalizing anything for Saturday's bowl action, be sure to see the top college football bowl expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters today's action on a 77-54 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top college football expert predictions for Jan. 2

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Jan. 2: He is backing the under 58 in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 25 Oregon and No. 10 Iowa State at 4 p.m. ET.

Oregon's offense opened the season hot, but averaged just 24 points per game in its last two outings. Iowa State, meanwhile, likes to run the ball with Breece Hall and also has a strong defense. Sallee expects this game to have a heavy emphasis on the run, helping the under hit with some room to spare.

"The under is 6-4-1 in Iowa State games and Oregon's offense is hard to trust," Sallee told SportsLine. "Expect a heavy dose of old-school football by the Cyclones and Oregon to protect Tyler Shough and not get too creative with the play-calling. This won't be a typical Pac-12 vs. Big 12 matchup."

