New Year's Day is traditionally full of top-tier college football matchups. And while the coronavirus pandemic thinned the overall 2020-21 bowl schedule, Jan. 1, 2021 still features both College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, along with two other bowl games. William Hill Sportsbook lists No. 1 Alabama at -19.5 against No. 4 Notre Dame, while No. 2 Clemson is -7.5 against No. 3 Ohio State in the latest college football odds for the playoffs.

Georgia is laying eight points against Cincinnati in the 2021 Peach Bowl and Northwestern is -4 against Auburn in the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Where are the best values for college football bets against the spread and total in those matchups? Before finalizing anything for the 2021 New Year's Day college football schedule, be sure to see the top college football bowl expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters today's action on a 77-51 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the college football odds for the 2020-21 bowl schedule from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top college football expert predictions for Jan. 1 bowl and playoff games

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Jan. 1: He is backing the under 66.5 in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Clemson and Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET.

Ohio State's offense sputtered against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game as the Buckeyes mustered just 22 points. Clemson, meanwhile, has held three straight opponents to 17 points or fewer. Sallee doesn't see either team moving the ball with ease and believes this game is going under with some room to spare.

"Clemson's defense has gotten healthy at the right time and there's something off about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and, more importantly, the offensive play-calling," Sallee told SportsLine. "It's hard to imagine both of these teams getting to the 30s in what should be more of a defensive battle than most are expecting."

How to make college football bowl picks for Jan. 1

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves for Friday, including a must-see play against the spread in one of the College Football Playoff matchups. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the Jan. 1 bowl schedule? And which spread in the College Football Playoff is off? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.