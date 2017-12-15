College football expert picks for 2017 Camellia, New Orleans, Las Vegas Bowls
Barrett Sallee is 16-8 on best bets and has locked in his picks for these three bowls
College football's bowl season kicks off on Saturday with five games, including the Camellia Bowl, New Orleans Bowl, and Las Vegas Bowl. There's no better place to get your opening-weekend strategy set than with Barrett Sallee.
No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter is one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread this year. And he's a hot 16-8 on best bets he's given to SportsLine. For Championship Week, he was a perfect 3-0, going with Oklahoma (-7), Wisconsin (+6.5) and Clemson (-9) to cover. Anybody following those picks won big.
For the opening weekend of the bowl schedule, Sallee is again sharing his three favorite picks.
We can tell you he is going with Middle Tennessee State, a 3.5-point underdog to Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday night.
Sallee knows MTSU didn't have the season it had hoped for, finishing 6-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA. But much of that had to do with the injury to standout QB Brent Stockstill.
Stockstill missed six games due to an injured collarbone, but came back to lead the Blue Raiders to a 3-1 finish and a bowl berth. He tossed 10 TDs and four INTs in that season-ending stretch.
MTSU regulars missed a combined 125 games due to injury. Only four players started every game this season.
Arkansas State (7-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) averaged 340 pass yards per game, sixth-most in the nation. Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Justice Hansen has thrown for 3,630 yards, 34 TDs and 15 INTs, so Sallee knows points may be scored on both sides.
But a key difference is in the pass defense for both teams: MTSU ranks 46th in pass yards allowed (and 30th nationally in overall yards), while Arkansas State is 91st against the pass.
These two teams are old Sun Belt rivals. They last played in 2012, when Gus Malzahn guided ASU to a 45-0 rout to clinch the conference title.
But that was five years ago. Now, MTSU is as healthy as it's been since Week 1 and wants to showcase a lineup that was expected to challenge in Conference USA.
Sallee also has two other picks you absolutely need to see, including a strong against the spread pick for Saturday's big Boise State-Oregon showdown. Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best best for the opening weekend of bowl season, all from one of the top college football experts in the nation who is a blistering 16-8 on his best bets on SportsLine.
