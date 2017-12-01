College football expert picks for Championship Week: Oklahoma easily covers spread in Big 12 title game

Before you make any bets or picks for championship weekend in college football, you need to hear what Barrett Sallee has to say. A CBS Sports college football expert, ESPNU SiriusXM Radio host and Heisman Trophy voter, Sallee is absolutely crushing the books this season.

He continues to be among the top CBS Sports experts picking college football games against the spread and has nailed over 60 percent of the best bets he has shared with SportsLine this season.

When he shared his favorite selections last week, he correctly said that Oklahoma would cover a giant 22.5-point spread against West Virginia, even though quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't start for disciplinary reasons. The result: Sallee cashed yet again as OU continued its march to the playoff with a 59-31 victory over the Mountaineers that covered the spread with room to spare.

Now, Sallee has studied the matchups for college football championship weekend

We'll give one away: Sallee is once again calling for No. 2 Oklahoma (-7) to win and cover against No. 10 TCU in the Big 12 title game.

TCU leads the Big 12 in every major defensive category, but the Horned Frogs will be tested in a huge way by Mayfield and Oklahoma's potent offense, which ranks first in the conference at almost 600 yards per game.

"The Heisman Trophy is in Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield's sights," Sallee said. "He will lock it down with a big win over the Horned Frogs that not only secures the sport's most prestigious individual award, but his team a spot in the College Football Playoff."

SportsLine's advanced projections say TCU's stout defense won't slow Mayfield down, as he'll pile up 330 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Horned Frogs will have quarterback Kenny Hill back from injury and the projections have him throwing for 237 yards.

Oklahoma knocked off TCU 38-20 on Nov. 12, and you can confidently lock in the Sooners to go 2-0 on the year both straight up and against the spread against the Horned Frogs.

