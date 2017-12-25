College football expert picks for Dec. 26 Bowl Games: Back West Virginia vs. Utah
Barrett Sallee is 20-10 on his best bets given to SportsLine and shares his top plays for Tuesday
College football's bowl season rolls on with its post-Christmas schedule with three games on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Utah is favored by 6.5 points against West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, Duke is a 5.5-point favorite against Northern Illinois in the Quick Lane Bowl and Kansas State is favored by 2.5 against UCLA in a primetime Cactus Bowl showdown.
Before you make any bets for Tuesday's slate, you need to see who Barrett Sallee is picking.
No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter is one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread this year. And he's a blistering 20-10 on best bets he's given to SportsLine.
For Championship Week, he was a perfect 3-0, going with Oklahoma (-7), Wisconsin (+6.5) and Clemson (-9) to cover. He's followed that up with a strong 4-2 start in bowl season, including a bold upset call of MTSU (+3.5) over Arkansas State and correct calls on South Florida (-3) over Texas Tech and Army (+6.5) over San Diego State on Saturday. Anybody following these picks is up huge.
For this packed day on the bowl schedule, Sallee is again sharing his three favorite picks over at SportsLine.
We can tell you he loves West Virginia (+6.5) in the Heart of Dallas Bowl against Utah in a 1:30 p.m. ET kickoff that gets the day underway.
Many are backing Utah because of the injury to West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, a likely future NFL player, that will keep the talented signal caller out of this game.
And while Sallee has seen West Virginia's offense struggle down the stretch without Grier, he thinks the extra time to prepare for this game plays into West Virginia's favor in a big way.
"It's unfortunate that we won't get to see Mountaineer quarterback Will Grier in this one, which is the only reason why the Utes are favored," Sallee said. "The offense struggled when Chris Chugunov replaced Grier, With that said, Utah has been one of my biggest disappointments of the 2017 season. Chugunov and coach Dana Holgorsen will benefit from bowl practice time."
Sallee also says the excitement level will be huge for West Virginia following recent announcements that both Grier and stud receiver David Sills V are foregoing the draft to return to WVU in 2018.
Utah, meanwhile, comes into this game with just two wins over its last eight games of the season. Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who accounts for a huge percentage of Utah's offense, is expected to play, but he has been banged up as well. He could be out of rhythm as a result.
SportsLine's advanced computer model strongly agrees with Sallee on this pick, saying that the Mountaineers cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. Keep an eye on WVU as a candidate to pull the outright upset, and also confidently lock them in against the spread in what should be a tight battle.
Sallee also has two other picks you absolutely need to see, including a strong against-the-spread pick for Tuesday's big UCLA-Kansas State showdown. Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best best for Dec. 26, all from one of the top college football experts in the nation who is a blistering 20-10 on his best bets on SportsLine.
-
Miraculous plays lead fun Hawaii Bowl
Perhaps not a Christmas miracle exactly, but these plays have to be seen to be believed
-
2017 Bowl Games: All announcements
College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire...
-
Army tops San Diego State on 2-point try
Army went for two at the end of a back-and-forth game to beat San Diego State late
-
Report: Rosen to sit out Cactus Bowl
This probably shouldn't come as a surprise as Rosen appears headed to the NFL Draft
-
Hawaii Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas
-
Flowers shines in thrilling USF bowl win
Flowers will be greatly missed in college football, just not by defensive coordinators
Add a Comment