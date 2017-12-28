College football expert picks for Dec. 28 Bowl Games: Back Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

College football's bowl season rolls on with four games on Thursday, Dec. 28. Virginia is favored by one against Navy in the Military Bowl, Oklahoma State is favored by 5.5 against Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl, Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, and TCU is favored by three in an Alamo Bowl showdown against Stanford that features two top-15 teams.



Oh is a data scientist who co-founded AccuScore and who created a top-rated model that has been used to power fantasy projections for the the three largest sites.



His model went 8-1 straight-up on Conference Championship weekend and it's helped him go on an impressive 34-26 run on his last 60 against the spread college football picks. He already nailed Troy's huge 20-point win in the New Orleans Bowl as seven-point favorites.



We can tell you he loves Oklahoma State (-5.5) to win and cover the spread against Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl.



Some are jumping on Virginia Tech because of the Hokies' stingy defense, but Oh sees it differently. Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph is one of the top signal callers in the nation and he's been able to put up huge numbers against everybody he's faced.



Oh's model has Rudolph throwing for almost 400 yards and three touchdowns against a Virginia Tech defense that finished fourth in the ACC against the pass, giving up 187.2 yards per game through the air.



Oh also thinks recent history works in OSU's favor in this matchup.



"Mason Rudolph has thrown for 4,553 yards and 35 TDs against nine picks, and I see him having another big game in this bowl," Oh said. "Oklahoma State has covered five straight non-conference games. While the Hokies are a worthy opponent, my projections show OSU winning by nine and covering 57 percent of the time. Lay the points."



And while Oklahoma State's defense was porous this season, Virginia Tech's offense struggled down the stretch, failing to score more than 24 points in any game over the last five weeks of the season.



Confidently back Oklahoma State and its explosive offense in the Camping World Bowl and know you're getting a team that is covering the spread almost 60 percent of the time against a Virginia Tech team that simply doesn't have the firepower to keep up.



Oh also has two other picks you absolutely need to see, including a strong against-the-spread selection for the top-15 Alamo Bowl showdown between TCU and Stanford.