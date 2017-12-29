College football expert picks for Dec. 29 Bowl Games: Kentucky football will cover easily
Barrett Sallee is 27-13 on his best bets given to SportsLine and shares his top plays for Friday
College football's bowl season rolls on Friday, Dec. 29 with another full day of games. Wake Forest is favored by three against Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl, Northwestern is favored by 7.5 against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, and Ohio State is favored by 7.5 against USC in a primetime Cotton Bowl showdown.
Before you make any bets for Friday's bowl game slate, you need to see who Barrett Sallee is picking.
No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter is one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread this season. And, entering Friday, he's a blistering 24-13 on best bets he's given to SportsLine.
For Championship Week, he was a perfect 3-0, going with Oklahoma (-7), Wisconsin (+6.5) and Clemson (-9) to cover. He's followed that up with a strong 8-4 start in bowl season, including correctly calling covers for Texas (+2.5) and Florida State (-16.5) on Wednesday. Anybody following these picks is up huge.
For this packed day on the bowl schedule, Sallee is again sharing his favorite picks over at SportsLine.
We can tell you he loves Kentucky (+7.5) to cover the spread against a hot Northwestern team in the Music City Bowl.
Many are jumping all over Northwestern because of the way they finished the season with seven consecutive wins, including victories over quality opponents like Michigan State, Purdue and Iowa.
And Sallee is impressed with Northwestern's offense, particularly the work of running back Justin Jackson (255-1154-9) and quarterback Clayton Thorson, who had 2,809 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.
He likes the Northwestern Wildcats to ultimately get the win against against the Kentucky Wildcats, but he likes the SEC squad to keep this one competitive enough to cover a touchdown-plus spread.
"Justin Jackson has proven throughout his career in Evanston that he's a legit stud at running back," Sallee said. "His work against a weak Kentucky running defense, combined with a smart performance from Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, will prove to be the right mix in the Music City, as Pat Fitzgerald's crew will pull away late for a win -- but by a touchdown or less."
Kentucky, despite losing three of its last four, did defeat three bowl teams this year. Running back Benny Snell Jr. (256-1318-18) is one of the most underrated players in the SEC and quarterback Stephen Johnson brought stability to that position.
Confidently lock in the SEC's version of the Wildcats, who also should be playing with the crowd advantage in Nashville, with the points for a chance at a nice payout on Friday.
Sallee also has two other picks you absolutely need to see, including a strong against-the-spread pick for Friday's huge USC-Ohio State Cotton Bowl showdown. Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets for Dec. 29, all from one of the top college football experts in the nation who is a blistering 24-13 on his best bets on SportsLine.
