College football expert picks for Dec. 30 Bowl Games: Back Louisville football

College football's bowl season rolls on Saturday, Dec. 30 with another full day of games. Louisville is favored by 6.5 against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl, Penn State is favored by two against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, and Wisconsin is favored by 4.5 against Miami in a primetime Orange Bowl showdown.



Before you make any bets for Saturday's slate, you need to see who Barrett Sallee is picking.



No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter is one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread this year. And he's 24-13 on his best bets he's given to SportsLine.



For Championship Week, he was a perfect 3-0, going with Oklahoma (-7), Wisconsin (+6.5) and Clemson (-9) to cover. He's followed that up with a strong 8-4 start in bowl season, including correctly calling covers for Texas (+2.5) and Florida State (-16.5) on Wednesday. Anybody following these picks is up huge.



We can tell you he loves Louisville (-6.5) to cover the spread against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.



Sallee is impressed with Louisville's explosive offense, particularly the work of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw for 3,489 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,443 yards and another 17 touchdowns this season.



"Lamar Jackson and that electric Cardinals offense is laying less than a touchdown against a Bulldog team that lost head coach Dan Mullen, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and will be without injured quarterback Nick Fitzgerald? That's easy money," Sallee told SportsLine. "Jackson will wear out the Bulldog front seven, force Mississippi State to score 40 points to win, and the Bulldogs won't come close to getting there."



Mississippi State, despite losing two of its last three games, defeated three bowl teams this year, including a convincing victory over LSU. Running back Aeris Williams rushed for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns this season. However, Sallee knows losing its star quarterback will be too much of a hurdle for Mississippi State to clear against the Cardinals.



Confidently lock in Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals to cover as 6.5-point favorites for a chance at a nice payout on Saturday.



