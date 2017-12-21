College football expert picks for December 23 Bowl Games: Back Army vs. SDSU
Barrett Sallee is 18-9 on his best bets given to SportsLine and shares his top plays for December 23
College football's bowl season rolls on Saturday with three games. South Florida is favored by three points against Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, San Diego State is a 6.5-point favorite against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Toledo is favored by seven against Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl.
Before you make any bets for Saturday's slate, you need to see who Barrett Sallee is picking.
No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter is one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread this year. And he's a blistering 18-9 on best bets he's given to SportsLine.
For Championship Week, he was a perfect 3-0, going with Oklahoma (-7), Wisconsin (+6.5) and Clemson (-9) to cover. He followed that up with a strong 2-1 performance on the opening Saturday of bowl games, including a bold upset call of MTSU (+3.5) over Arkansas State. Anybody following these picks is up huge.
For the second full Saturday of the bowl schedule, Sallee is again sharing his three favorite picks over at SportsLine.
We can tell you he loves Army (+6.5) in the Armed Forces Bowl against San Diego State in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
The Black Knights are coming off a win over rival Navy in the regular-season finale and they'll look to carry that momentum to Ft. Worth, Texas, where they'll take on San Diego State's strong rushing attack.
The Aztecs are paced by stud running back Rashaad Penny, who led the nation with an astonishing 168.9 yards per game this season. He was also third in the country in rushing touchdowns with 19. With an average of 7.4 yards per carry, he can move the chains and put up points in a hurry.
But Sallee noticed something in that Army-Navy clash that makes him confident the Black Knights will be able to limit Penny on Saturday
"What did we see in the Army-Navy Game that stood out from the Black Knights? The ability and willingness to stay disciplined and smart against the run, and that trend will continue in the Armed Forces Bowl," Sallee said. "Penny and Co. will get the win, but it'll be by a field goal in a low-scoring affair."
Black Knights quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, who finished second among all QBs nationally in rushing this season with 130.5 yards per game, will be tested by a stingy San Diego State rushing defense that finished first in the Mountain West against the run. But, Army's deceptive option attack should keep the Aztecs off-balance just enough. Confidently lock in Army with the points in what should be an extremely tight contest.
Sallee also has two other picks you absolutely need to see, including a strong against the spread pick for Saturday's big Texas Tech-South Florida showdown. Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best best for Saturday, Dec. 23, all from one of the top college football experts in the nation who is a blistering 18-9 on his best bets on SportsLine.
