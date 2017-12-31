College football expert picks for Jan. 1 Bowl Games: Auburn slugs it out
Barrett Sallee is 26-16 on his best bets given to SportsLine and shares his top plays for Saturday
College football's bowl season rolls on New Year's Day with another full day of games. Auburn is favored by 9.5 against UCF in the Peach Bowl, Georgia is favored by 2.5 against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, and Alabama is favored by 3 against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.
Before you make any bets for Monday's slate, you need to see who Barrett Sallee is picking.
No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter is one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread this year. And he's a rock solid 26-16 on his best bets he's given to SportsLine heading into action on Monday.
For Championship Week, he was a perfect 3-0, going with Oklahoma (-7), Wisconsin (+6.5) and Clemson (-9) to cover. He's followed that up with a strong 10-7 start in bowl season, including correctly calling covers for Penn State (-2) and Kentucky (+7.5) earlier this week. Anybody following these picks is up big.
For this packed day on the bowl schedule, Sallee is again sharing his favorite picks over at SportsLine.
We can tell you he loves Auburn (-9.5) to cover the spread against UCF in the Peach Bowl.
Sallee knows running back Kerryon Johnson, the team's leading rusher, is back and healthy. Johnson rushed for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
And Sallee is impressed with Auburn's explosive offense, especially the steady play of quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,827 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"With running back Kerryon Johnson healthy, a stout offensive line, a versatile defensive line, and motivation after UCF gave Auburn bulletin board material saying that the Tigers weren't ready for the speed of the Knights, the Tigers will come out fired up in the Peach Bowl," Sallee told SportsLine readers.
He added, "Games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Tigers will make this a fistfight from the beginning. They'll pull away in the second half and make it sting a little bit for a UCF squad that will suffer through issues with former coach Scott Frost hanging around to coach despite pulling double-duty with his new gig at Nebraska."
UCF, meanwhile, remained undefeated after defeating Memphis in double-OT to win the AAC title. The Knights lead the nation in scoring with 49.4 points per game thanks to a prolific aerial attack that averages 339 yards per game. However, Auburn's defense has been outstanding against the pass, ranking 13th in the nation in passing yards allowed.
Sallee also has two other picks you absolutely need to see, including a strong against-the-spread pick for Monday's epic Clemson-Alabama Sugar Bowl showdown. Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets for Jan. 1, all from one of the top college football experts in the nation who is a blistering 26-16 on his best bets on SportsLine.
