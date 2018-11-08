College football expert picks, predictions, and spreads for Week 11: Back Notre Dame vs. Florida State

The Week 11 college football schedule has lines of all sizes as the race for the College Football Playoff heats up. No. 4 Michigan is favored by 39 points against Rutgers. No. 19 Texas, meanwhile, is a two-point favorite over Texas Tech in a Big 12 showdown. With plenty of college football spreads to choose from and dozens of games to sort through, finding the right college football expert picks can be the key to cashing in. That's why you need to check out the top Week 11 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee before getting in on the action.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 44-32 in his weekly best bets column since then. He went 2-1 last week by nailing Alabama (-14.5) over LSU and Georgia Tech (-6) over North Carolina. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 11 and is sharing his three most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 11 college football picks that Sallee is recommending: No. 3 Notre Dame (-16.5) covers at home against Florida State.

This line has moved down one point since the report that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (ribs) won't start this weekend. But even at that number, Sallee still likes the Irish to cover with backup quarterback Brandon Wimbush at the helm.

"Sure, the likelihood of the Fighting Irish being uglier than usual is higher with Brandon Wimbush taking the snaps instead of an injured Ian Book," Sallee told SportsLine. "But the Seminoles just gave up 5.42 yards per play to NC State and 6.81 to Clemson. Plus, the offense has been a disaster and the Irish defense is tied for 10th in the country with Alabama in yards per play (4.56). The Seminoles are broken, and Notre Dame is about to shatter them into even more pieces."

