College football expert picks, predictions, and spreads for Week 5: LSU covers at home against Ole Miss

With dozens of games on the Week 5 college football schedule and matchups with huge spreads like Alabama (-48.5) against Louisiana, and others close to even like Washington State against Utah (-1.5), it can be difficult to find the best college football picks to target.

Last season, he began giving his best bets to SportsLine and the results were impressive, as he went 28-18 on against-the-spread picks. He's off to a profitable start this year and was spot-on in Week 4 when he called Clemson (-16.5) over Georgia Tech and Syracuse (-27.5) over UConn. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, Sallee has studied a loaded Week 5 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football expert picks over at SportsLine.

One of the Week 5 college football lines Sallee says is way off: No. 5 LSU is favored by just 10 points at home against Ole Miss. In his estimation, the spread should be considerably higher.

The Tigers have been one of the nation's most surprising teams, overcoming a tough early-season schedule with wins over Miami and Auburn to vault into the top five nationally. LSU's defense has been predictably tough, but its offensive development has been impressive.

That's in large part thanks to Ohio State quarterback transfer Joe Burrow, who has been an efficient game-manager for LSU. His numbers aren't gaudy, but he's thrown no interceptions in over 100 pass attempts. That type of mistake-free play at quarterback, combined with a strong rushing attack for LSU, should be more than enough for the Tigers to roll through an Ole Miss defense that gives up 36.8 points and 505.3 yards per game.

"With a combination of a horrid Ole Miss defense, a stout LSU running game under Nick Brossette and a quarterback in Joe Burrow who has come along well, this game will get very, very sideways," Sallee told SportsLine.

Back the Tigers at home and look for a handsome payout this Saturday.

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in their college football spreads and is backing a big underdog to not only cover, but pull the outright upset in a game that will shake up the Top 25.

So what are the three college football best bets for Week 5? And which underdog makes a huge statement?