College football expert picks, predictions, and spreads for Week 8: Back Oregon versus Washington State

With three conference matchups between teams in the top 25 that will shape the College Football Playoff picture moving forward, the Week 8 college football schedule is sure to be a wild one. As always, professional and amateur bettors will be seeking action, and there are plenty of angles to analyze this weekend. Whether it's a rivalry matchup like Ole Miss against Auburn with the Rebels as 4.5-point home underdogs or a conference bout like Northwestern favored by 20.5 at Rutgers, there's plenty of value to be found and Barrett Sallee knows exactly where to look. His Week 8 college football picks and predictions are in and his Best Bets have been gold for his followers.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his college football expert picks have brought in some huge returns.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 38-27 in his weekly best bets column. Last week, he nailed Arkansas (+7) against Ole Miss, and anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, Sallee has studied a loaded Week 8 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football bets over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee loves No. 12 Oregon (+3) on the road at No. 25 Washington State in a Pac-12 North battle.

Sallee knows Oregon is riding a high coming off a win over Washington at home. They're now just a second-half collapse against Stanford away from being undefeated. A road win over Washington State is critical and they'll need to take advantage of a matchup that clearly tilts in their favor: the running game. The Cougars have been gashed to the tune of 480 yards rushing the last two weeks and the Ducks run the ball on over 60 percent of downs.

C.J. Verdell has cracked 100 yards on the ground in three consecutive games, while freshman Travis Dye has added 182 more the last two games. With quarterback Justin Herbert also getting involved to keep defenses honest and Oregon also capable of splashing in veteran Tony Brooks-James, it's a tough attack to stop.

"Ducks coach Mario Cristobal has transformed Oregon from a finesse team into an old-school, smash-mouth force with new-school elements weaved in," Sallee told SportsLine.

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in their lines, and is backing a favorite he thinks isn't getting enough respect from Vegas in a conference battle.

What are the three best bets for Week 8 of college football? And which favorite it Vegas undervaluing this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who's crushed his best bets for SportsLine.