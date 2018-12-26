College football expert picks, predictions, best parlay for Dec. 26 Bowl Games: Back Georgia Tech football

The day after Christmas features an intriguing triple-header of college football bowl games. Boise State (-2.5) faces Boston College at 1:30 p.m. ET in the First Responder Bowl, Georgia Tech (-5.5) meets Minnesota at 5:15 p.m. ET in the Quick Lane Bowl, and California (-1) takes on TCU in the Cheez-IT Bowl at 9 p.m. ET. Every spread is under a touchdown, so before you make any college football picks and predictions for Dec. 26, you need to see who SportsLine's Mike Tierney is picking.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels up close for decades. And that expertise really shines through since joining SportsLine as a college football handicapper in 2017. He's putting a cap on another year in the black with his best bets for the busiest days of the college bowl season.

He entered the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule on a strong 30-21 run on his against the spread picks, and he's turning a profit so far on bowls. Now, for the Dec. 26 three-game slate, Tierney is again sharing his top college football picks only over at SportsLine. And if you parlayed them together, you'd be looking at a strong 6-1 payout.

We can tell you that he loves Georgia Tech (7-5) to cover as the favorite over Minnesota (6-6) at the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit and send retiring coach Paul Johnson off with a victory.

"Coach Johnson is well-liked among his players, who are motivated to send him into retirement with a win," Tierney told SportsLine. "The Yellow Jackets could not have hand-picked a better scenario to do so."

Why so confident? It starts with Tech's vaunted rushing attack that averages 335 yards per game -- no other team in the country averages more than 300. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall leads the pack with 896 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns. Tobias Oliver has added 807 yards and 12 scores. In all, Tech has rushed for over 4,000 yards on 5.7 per carry with 45 touchdowns.

Minnesota ranks a subpar 76th against the run overall. In the Big Ten, the Gophers ranked second-to-last in rush yards allowed, yards allowed per play, and touchdowns given up. Additionally, the Gophers' offense ranks just 86th in the country, so if the Jackets can get a lead, they can grind on a depth-starved Minnesota team that will be without its leading tackler, Blake Cashman, and top offensive lineman Donnell Greene, who is preparing for the NFL Draft. The team will also be missing several players due to suspension from an off-field incident. Confidently lock in the Yellow Jackets to cover as 5.5-point favorites for a chance at a strong payout.

