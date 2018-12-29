College football expert picks, predictions, best parlay for Dec. 29 Bowl Games: Back Virginia football

The College Football Playoff semifinals highlight the college football bowl schedule for Saturday. The action begins with a pair of marquee matchups when Michigan (-6) faces Florida in the Peach Bowl and South Carolina (-4) takes on Virginia in the Belk Bowl, each at noon ET. Then, Arkansas State meets Nevada (-1.5) in the Arizona Bowl at 1:15 p.m. ET before the main events. Clemson (-12.5) meets Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Alabama (-14) versus Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Before you make any bets for a busy Saturday, you need to see who SportsLine's Mike Tierney is picking.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels up close for decades. And that expertise really shines through since joining SportsLine as a college football handicapper in 2017. He's putting a cap on another year in the black with his best bets for the busiest days of the college bowl season.

He entered the 2018-19 bowl schedule on a strong 30-21 run on his college football picks, and he's turning a profit so far on bowls, including hitting on his last seven going into the action of Dec. 26. Now, for Saturday's five-game slate, Tierney is again sharing his three top college football picks over at SportsLine. If you parlayed them, you'd be looking at a strong 6-1 payout.

We can tell you Tierney loves Virginia as a four-point underdog against South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. He knows Virginia was in the hunt for the ACC title before a pair of overtime losses at Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech to end the regular season.

The offense is led by dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has over 3,300 yards from scrimmage and 31 total touchdowns. The Cavs' pass defense was just as elite, holding opponents to 180 yards per game with 15 interceptions and just 12 touchdowns surrendered.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley passed for 2,953 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. But Bentley's top target, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, has elected to sit out the Belk Bowl 2018 to prepare for the NFL Draft. He caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

South Carolina will also be missing two top defensive standouts due to injury: defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Keisean Nixon. For Tierney, that makes a huge difference.

"A sizable talent gap between these combatants has narrowed considerably," Tierney told SportsLine. Confidently lock in the Cavaliers to cover for a chance at a strong payout.

