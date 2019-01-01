College football expert picks, predictions, best parlay for Jan. 1 Bowl Games: Back Ohio State football

2019 kicks off with a five-game college football bowl schedule. It begins at noon ET with the 2019 Outback Bowl when Mississippi State (-7) meets Iowa, followed by a pair of 1 p.m. ET games as Penn State (-6) takes on Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl and LSU (-7) faces Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. The day ends with two huge matchups, as Ohio State (-6.5) takes on Washington in the Rose Bowl 2019 at 5 p.m. ET. Then, Georgia (-12) clashes with Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. ET. Before you make any college football picks for a busy first day of 2019, you need to see who Mike Tierney is picking.

The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels up close for decades.

He entered the 2018-19 bowl schedule on a strong 30-21 run on college football picks, and is 8-4 in bowl action through Dec. 26.

We can tell you Tierney loves Ohio State as a 6.5-point favorite against Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

Tierney knows Ohio State would likely have been in the College Football Playoff had it not been for a shocking 49-20 loss at Purdue. Aside from that misstep, the Buckeyes were dominant, especially on the offensive end.

OSU averages 43.5 points per game, sixth-most in the nation, and it's No. 2 in the country in total yards at 549 per game. It's led by quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a Heisman finalist who led the country in yards (4,580) and touchdowns (47) while completing more than 70 percent of his attempts. Meanwhile, the run game has generated nearly 2,300 yards and 22 scores.

Washington's three losses came by a combined 10 points and were against Auburn, Oregon and Cal. The Huskies' defense ranks 12th in the nation, but Ohio State's offense averaged a full touchdown more than any opponent U-Dub faced.

"A talent comparison between the rosters shouts for a Buckeyes play at under a touchdown." Tierney told SportsLine. "Coach Urban Meyer can polish his already shiny against the spread bowl record, now at 10-3 with four wins in a row." Confidently lock in the Buckeyes to cover as 6.5-point favorites for a chance at a strong payout on New Year's Day.

