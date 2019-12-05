College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week, 2019: Under hits in Baylor vs. Oklahoma

College football Championship Week is one of the most exciting times of the year. After conference champions are crowned, the groundwork will be laid for the College Football Playoff. With just three undefeated teams remaining and all three taking part in conference title games, one-loss teams like Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor are all still in the mix. Meanwhile, teams like Boise State, Memphis and Cincinnati are hoping to lock down a high-profile bowl. But the biggest game of the week comes in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, where No. 2 LSU is a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Georgia in the latest college football odds. With so many strong teams and tough matchups on the board, you'll want to scope out the Championship Week college football expert picks from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee before you make your predictions. The handicapping guru is on an amazing run with his college football best bets.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He's rolling through this season, going a stunning 27-14-1 on his college football best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Championship Week and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. Get his top college football picks now. We can tell you Sallee is backing the under (64) as Oklahoma takes on Baylor in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma's offense has been one of the best in the nation throughout the season, but the Sooners have struggled with turnovers and finishing drives. After scoring at least 40 points in eight of their first nine games this year, the Sooners have averaged just 32 points the last three weeks and turned the ball over at least twice in four of the last five games they've played.

Meanwhile, Baylor's defense has been underappreciated throughout the year, allowing just 18.3 points and 352.8 yards per game. Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch is one of the best in the nation with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, while Grayland Arnold is a ball-hawking cornerback with six interceptions on the season. Expect those two big Baylor playmakers to disrupt an Oklahoma drive or two on Saturday.

"It seems like Oklahoma's offense is getting all of the pub here, but the Bears' defense is getting completely ignored," Sallee told SportsLine. "They baffled the Sooners in the first meeting between the two, which is why the Bears built a 28-3 lead. They'll build off that and force a couple of turnovers, which will keep this total around the mid-50s."

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a favorite that comes through in the clutch. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Championship Week of college football? And which favorite should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.