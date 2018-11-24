College football expert picks, predictions for Rivalry Week: UCLA covers spread against Stanford

Professional and amateur bettors around the nation are evaluating a loaded Week 13 college football schedule that will have huge implications for the College Football Playoff Rankings. Rivalry Week matchups like No. 4 Michigan (-4.5) against No. 10 Ohio State will draw plenty of action because of the stakes, but there's a ton of value to be found up and down the list of college football games this week. With so many lines to sort through, be sure to check out the top Week 13 college football picks and predictions from Barrett Sallee. He's a renowned expert and handicapper and his best bets have paid off huge for followers.

Sallee is a true insider — a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 47-35 in his weekly best bets column since that point. Last week, he nailed Pitt covering almost a touchdown against Wake Forest, and anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 13 and is sharing his three most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 13 college football picks that Sallee is recommending: UCLA (+6.5) covers at home against Stanford.

Sallee knows Stanford has been up and down this season. The Cardinal won their first four games of the year and then proceeded to lose four of their next five, including a three-point home loss to No. 8 Washington State. However, Stanford got back on track and beat Oregon State last week, 48-17, thanks to a big-day from quarterback K.J. Costello, who threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UCLA is fresh off a stunning victory over USC in Chip Kelly's first season as head coach. Despite the Bruins losing three of their last four games overall and 10 straight to the Cardinal, UCLA's rushing attack will have a field day against Stanford, according to Sallee. Last week against the Trojans, UCLA running back Joshua Kelley carried the ball 40 times for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

"The Cardinal are very un-Stanford this year, both as an offense and a defense," Sallee told SportsLine. "They're eighth in the Pac-12 in defensive rushing yards per attempt (4.07), while Kelley ran wild last week versus USC. The Bruins have quietly improved throughout the year and will at least keep it close in the final game of the regular season."

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in the line, including Saturday's showdown between Michigan and Ohio State. He's sharing which teams to back only at SportsLine.

What are the three best bets for Week 13 of college football? And which side should you back between Michigan and Ohio State? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who has crushed his best bets.