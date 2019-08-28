College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, 2019: Georgia covers against Vanderbilt

With just one top 25 matchup on the Week 1 college football schedule, making your college football picks could be a challenge if you don't know where to look. No. 2 Alabama is favored by 34.5 at home against Duke, while No. 10 Texas is favored by 20.5 at home against Louisiana Tech. There are also a few early-season conference matchups like Georgia (-21.5) at Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech (-4) at Boston College among the Week 1 college football games. Before you lock in any college football predictions, see the best bets from SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee. He's a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top experts picking games against the spread -- and his college football expert picks have brought in some huge returns.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He nailed Clemson (-12.5) over Notre Dame in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal and was all over Miami (+7.5) and the Under (47.5) in the Hurricanes' season opener against Florida. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 1 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 1 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Georgia (-21.5) covers on the road against SEC East foe Vanderbilt.

Sallee knows the Bulldogs have dominated this series over the years. In fact, Georgia has won 17 of its last 20 meetings against the Commodores and is 11-1 in its last 12 games at Vanderbilt. Last season, the Bulldogs cruised past Vandy, beating the Commodores 41-13. Quarterback Jake Fromm dissected Vanderbilt's defense, completing 17-of-23 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has yet to name a starting quarterback for Saturday's SEC showdown, as Ball State graduate transfer Riley Neal and junior Deuce Wallace are "neck and neck" for the job. Head coach Derek Mason certainly has Vanderbilt moving in the right direction, but Sallee doesn't believe Vanderbilt's offense will be able to move the ball against Georgia's stout defense.

"The Bulldogs have spent an entire offseason working on creating havoc up front after their defense struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks last year," Sallee told SportsLine. "They also have an experienced and physical secondary that will give Vanderbilt's offense fits."

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including a massive underdog in a game where the line is way off. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the three best bets for Week 1 of college football? And which massive underdog is Vegas way off on? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his best bets for SportsLine.