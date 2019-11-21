College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, 2019: Michigan covers against Indiana

While marquee matchups like No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State (-18.5) and Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Georgia (-13.5) are drawing most of the headlines this week, there are college football spreads of all sizes bettors can try to exploit. For example, No. 1 LSU is a 44-point favorite at home against Arkansas according to the latest Week 13 college football odds. Is that too many points to lay, especially since Arkansas has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 meetings against the Tigers? These are the types of questions bettors will ask themselves when trying to find the best value in the Week 13 college football odds. Before locking in any college football picks, you'll want to see the latest college football best bets and predictions from handicapping guru Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going a stunning 24-11-1 in his best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 13 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. Get his college football picks now. We can tell you Sallee is backing Michigan (-9) to cover the spread in a Big Ten battle at Indiana.

Sallee knows Michigan will enter Saturday's Big Ten matchup full of confidence after earning a 44-10 victory over in-state rival Michigan State last week. Michigan's offense has turned it up a notch in recent weeks, averaging over 42 points in their last three contests. Indiana, meanwhile, limps into Saturday's contest having lost eight consecutive home games against the Wolverines.

"The Wolverines have been one of the best teams in the country since halftime of the Penn State game, and that won't change this week against the Hoosiers," Sallee told SportsLine. "Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson is averaging 9.7 yards per attempt and has completed 67.3 percent of his passes in November."

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a must-see underdog he likes to win outright in Week 13. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 13 of college football? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.