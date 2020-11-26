The Week 13 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook show multiple teams favored by three or more scores. In the 2020 Iron Bowl, No. 1 Alabama is listed at -24.5 against No. 22 Auburn, who knocked off the Crimson Tide 48-45 last season. No. 3 Ohio State, meanwhile, is laying 28.5 points on the road against Illinois, who is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games against a Big Ten opponent.

On the other end of the spectrum, Boston College (-1) is an extremely slim favorite against Louisville. How should you attack those spreads and others in your Week 13 college football bets? Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 13 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Top Week 13 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 13: He says No. 4 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh goes over 55 points in that 3:30 p.m. ET ACC matchup. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his return for Clemson after missing more than a month due to testing positive for COVID-19 and game cancellations. Lawrence carries a 31-1 record as a starter and he'll lead a Clemson offense that is averaging 45.4 points per game this season, which ranks sixth in the country.

Lawrence enters Saturday's showdown having thrown for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He's thrown three or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games in 2020. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has also played well this season, throwing for over 2,000 yards with 10 touchdown passes. Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's victory over Virginia Tech last week, and he'll most likely have to air it out on Saturday to keep pace with the Tigers.

