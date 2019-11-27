College football expert picks, predictions for Week 14, 2019: Florida State covers against Florida

Rivalry Week brings tough calls for your college football picks, as several teams in the College Football Playoff picture take on upset-minded rivals who are huge underdogs, according to the latest college football lines. No. 3 Clemson, for example, is laying 25.5 points against South Carolina, while No. 7 Oklahoma is a 12.5-point favorite, according to the latest 2019 Rivalry Week college football spreads, against No. 21 Oklahoma State in a massive Bedlam Series matchup. Rivalry matchups are historically tough to call, so college football expert picks can go a long way in helping you make the best bets for Week 14. Before locking in any plays, be sure to see the Week 14 college football top college football predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He's rolling through this season, going a stunning 26-12-1 on his college football best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 14 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. Get his top college football picks now. We can tell you Sallee is backing Florida State (+17) to stay within the spread against No. 11 Florida at The Swamp on Saturday.

The Gators' (11-2) only two losses came to national title contenders LSU (on the road) and Georgia (neutral site) this season. FSU, meanwhile, limps into this matchup at just 6-5 straight up on the season and with an interim head coach in Odell Haggins, who took over after Willie Taggart was fired following an embarrassing loss to Miami.

But Haggins has helped rally FSU to consecutive wins, including an impressive 38-31 victory over Boston College. FSU has won seven of the past nine matchups straight up against Florida, and Sallee expects the Seminoles to stay within the spread in the 64th annual meeting between these Sunshine State squads.

"Seminoles running back Cam Akers has been banged up all season, but got a break last week when he sat out the win over Alabama State," Sallee told SportsLine. "Now that he's rested, he will be able to have enough success against Florida's defense to at least keep this one manageable. I have my doubts that Florida's offense can turn this one into a shootout."

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a completely overlooked underdog set to surprise in Week 14. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 14 of college football? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.