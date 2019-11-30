College football expert picks, predictions for Week 14, 2019: Florida State covers versus Florida

Style points during 2019 Rivalry Week will be important for several teams in the College Football Playoff picture. No. 4 Georgia is laying 28 points against Georgia Tech in the 2019 Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry matchup. But which side of those college football odds should you target? No. 5 Alabama, meanwhile, is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rivalry Week odds for its 2019 Iron Bowl showdown at No. 15 Auburn. No. 6 Utah has won its last seven games by an average of 28.7 points and will look to continue impressing the committee as 28-point favorites over Colorado. With plenty of tough rivalry matchups to choose from and so much on the line in the final weekend of the regular season, be sure to see the top Week 14 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 14 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks. Florida State (+17) is backed to stay within the spread against No. 11 Florida at The Swamp on Saturday.

The Seminoles (6-5) clearly fell short of expectations this season and coach Willie Taggart was fired following a 27-10 loss to Miami, another Sunshine State rival, four weeks ago. But interim head coach Odell Haggins has kept the team motivated. In fact, FSU has won two straight since that move, including a 49-12 victory over Alabama State last week that got the team bowl eligible.

Getting that sixth win was critical for FSU, but so was the opportunity to rest banged-up players heading into this rivalry matchup. Sallee in particular believes FSU running back Cam Akers, who missed the Alabama State game with an undisclosed injury, will benefit from the time off. The junior has 1,042 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this season and found the end zone against Florida last season.



Sallee expects Akers to be able to move the ball on the ground against the Gators, helping the Seminoles stay within the Florida vs. Florida State spread on Saturday.

