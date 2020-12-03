The Week 14 college football schedule has taken some hits due to COVID-19 with games such as No. 14 Northwestern vs. Minnesota and Michigan vs. Maryland already cancelled. But there's still plenty of action on tap for bettors as College Football Playoff contenders take the field. Three teams in the SEC are very much in the championship mix. No. 1 Alabama faces LSU on CBS and William Hill Sportsbook lists the Tide as 29.5-point favorites in that matchup. No. 5 Texas A&M travels to face Auburn and the Aggies are laying 6.5 points, according to the latest Week 14 college football odds, in that SEC West clash.

No. 6 Florida, meanwhile, travels to Knoxville for a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game against Tennessee with the Gators favored by 17.5 points.

Top Week 14 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 14: He says No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Auburn goes under 48.5 total points in that noon ET SEC kickoff on Saturday.

The Aggies lead the SEC in total defense and rank third in scoring defense (22.4 ppg). Auburn is right behind them, ranking fourth in the league in scoring defense (24.5 ppg). Sallee also points out that these offenses both have some reasons to be concerned. Put it all together and he's looking for a game that doesn't reach the total.

"Texas A&M's defense has been lights out, and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has shown throughout his career that he gets rattled under pressure on a consistent basis," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Aggies offense was dreadful last week in the win over LSU, and it's hard to figure out a way that it suddenly will get better on the road against a better defense."

