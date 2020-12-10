College football betting has been challenging this year as COVID-19 has regularly adjusted the schedule and, at times, made it tough to know which players would be available. The regular season comes to an end this week for some teams and the Week 15 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list No. 1 Alabama as a 32-point road favorite against Arkansas in the Tide's regular season finale.

Both teams are an impressive 7-2 against the spread this season, so which side should you back in that SEC West matchup? And which other lines around the nation bring value for Week 15 college football bets? Before locking anything in for that game or any others this weekend, be sure to see the top Week 15 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 15 of the 2020 college football season on a 66-37 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 15 college football odds from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 15 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 15: The SEC East showdown between No. 9 Georgia and No. 25 Missouri at noon ET on Saturday goes over 54.5 points.

The Bulldogs scored 45 last week against Arkansas and have gone over the total in five of eight games this season. The Tigers, meanwhile, have topped 40 points the past two weeks.

"The Tigers got on an offensive roll last week vs. a pretty good Arkansas defense, and the Bulldogs are a different offensive team now that JT Daniels has taken over as the signal-caller in Todd Monken's high-octane offense," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Bulldogs offense will light up a reeling Tigers' defense and will let up to a point where the over will hit with relative ease."

How to make Week 15 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a play on an underdog he doesn't think is getting enough credit this week. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 15 of college football? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.