The Week 16 college football schedule doubles as Championship Week and there are three conference title games on Friday and seven on Saturday. There are also plenty of Week 16 regular season games unfolding. Some of them, such as No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee (+14 at William Hill Sportsbook), possibly have College Football Playoff picture implications.

With college football's best teams set to take the field, where are the best value for college football bets this week? And which college football odds are way off this weekend? Before locking anything in, be sure to see the top Week 16 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 16 of the 2020 college football season on a 67-39 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 16 college football odds from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 16 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 16: He's going over 51 points when No. 5 Texas A&M travels to Neyland Stadium to take on Tennessee Saturday at noon ET. This is a regular season game that was rescheduled after being postponed on No. 14 due to COVID-19 concerns in the A&M program.

There's still plenty on the line. The Aggies (7-1) are very much alive in the College Football Playoff picture. They'll have to see how the conference titles games play out, but scoring style points of their own could certainly help the cause.

"I understand the thought process that Texas A&M's defense is great and Tennessee is a hot mess," Sallee told SportsLine. "But that won't matter. Texas A&M will want as many style points as possible, and could put up 51 points on its own against the broken Vols. Expect Tennessee to at least flirt with double digits which will put this game well over the 51-point total."

How to make Week 16 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a play on a line he thinks is about 15 points off. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 16 of college football? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.