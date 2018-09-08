College football expert picks, predictions for Week 2: Nebraska easily covers spread against Colorado

If you want to have a leg-up on your college football picks in Week 2, you need to hear from an insider - someone who knows the sport inside out. Georgia-South Carolina, UCLA-Oklahoma, and Ohio State-Rutgers are just a few of the games on tap in a full slate, and amateur and professional bettors alike will be throwing down wagers. Before you lock in any college football picks, you need to see what Barrett Sallee has to say. He's an insider in every sense of the word - a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top experts picking games against the spread.

Last season, he began giving his best bets to SportsLine and the results were impressive, as he went 28-18 against the spread. He's off to a fast start this year as well, nailing West Virginia's (-10) blowout win over Tennessee and Notre Dame's (+1.5) upset of Michigan in Week 1. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now he has studied a loaded Week 2 of college football action and revealed his top three college football expert picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that he loves Nebraska (-3.5) against Colorado in what will be the official debut for new coach Scott Frost after last week's game against Akron was canceled. Frost played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1995-97, winning a co-national championship in his final year in Lincoln.

Sallee cites what will be a rowdy crowd rallying around their new coach after an unexpected week off. "Frost and Co. will want to put on a show in front of the home crowd -- especially with true freshman Adrian Martinez taking the snaps," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Cornhuskers will control the line of scrimmage on both sides, and pull away late."

Nebraska started slowly last season, dropping two of its first three to Oregon and Northern Illinois. They also lost their last four, giving up over 50 points three times during that span. Nebraska was fifth in the Big Ten West at 3-6 in conference and 4-8 overall. Their 437 points allowed were the second-most in the entire Big Ten, so expect the fans in Lincoln to be revved up for what they hope is a winning season under Frost.

Sallee is also revealing the flaw he sees in the Penn State-Pittsburgh line and is backing a huge underdog to make a statement against a Top 25 team. You can get these top picks over at SportsLine.

So what are the three best bets for Week 2? And which underdog shocks college football? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who has hit over 60 percent of his best bets.