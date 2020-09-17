ACC action highlights the Week 3 college football schedule with four conference matchups unfolding. The latest Week 3 college football odds from William Hill list Duke as a six-point favorite against Boston College, Pittsburgh at -21.5 against Syracuse, Louisville at -2.5 against Miami (Fla.) and NC State at -2.5 against Wake Forest. Notre Dame (-25.5) steps out of ACC conference play to take on South Florida, while Georgia Tech (+7.5) hosts UCF.



Elsewhere, Baylor (-4) hosts Houston and Oklahoma State (-23) welcomes Tulsa as the Bears and Cowboys are the only two Big 12 teams in action this week as conference play starts up next week. Which Week 3 college football bets have the most value among those matchups and others? Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 3 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 3: Sallee is backing Louisville (-2.5 at William Hill) at home against Miami (Fla.) in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

Miami got the cover as a 15.5-point favorite, but was mostly underwhelming in a 31-14 win over UAB last week. It took a pair of late scores to put that game out of reach. Louisville, meanwhile, was in control against Western Kentucky for much of its opener, building a 28-7 lead before ultimately winning, and covering the 13-point spread, 35-21. Sallee didn't see enough from that Miami offense to back the Hurricanes in what should be a higher-scoring matchup against the Cardinals.

"Maybe the Hurricanes held quarterback D'Eriq King back a little bit, but not enough to go point-for-point with Micale Cunningham and Co," Sallee told SportsLine. "The junior signal-caller for Louisville had 343 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and four total touchdowns last week. When you pair him put with running back Javian Hawkins and a talented trio of wide receivers including Tutu Atwell, Dez Fitzpatrick and Braden Smith, there won't be any chance the 'Canes defense will keep them in check."

